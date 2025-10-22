Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suited up for the first time in 24 days, but it's still uncertain whether the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson, who has been sidelined the past two games with a right hamstring injury, jogged onto the field 18 minutes into Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant. He took reps behind backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush.

When asked about the chances of Jackson playing Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "It's hard to put a number on it. It's part of the process now. I really don't have any shareable injury intelligence for you at this point."

The Ravens have little margin for error going forward after losing four straight games to drop them to 1-5 on the season, which is tied for the worst start in franchise history.

During Wednesday's half-hour media viewing, Jackson did some light running but never ran at full speed. He hadn't practiced since he left in the third quarter of a 37-20 loss in Kansas City on Sept. 28.

Harbaugh was noncommittal on which backup -- Tyler Huntley or Cooper Rush -- would replace Jackson if he couldn't play Sunday.

"There's no value to be making any comments on that," Harbaugh said. "We don't need to put the information out there really."

Baltimore could decide to turn to Huntley, who replaced a benched Rush in its last game. In Rush's two starts, he has produced no touchdown passes and five turnovers. Huntley has a 3-6 record as a fill-in starter for Baltimore.

The Ravens have lost their last six games without Jackson.

"Obviously, he was missed," Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum said. "He'll continue to get better and better. We'll be happy to have him back, whenever that is."