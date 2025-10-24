Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans will be without at least two starters when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Interim coach Mike McCoy on Friday declared defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Calvin Ridley out for the AFC South contest.

Both Ridley and Simmons missed all three practices this week due to hamstring injuries.

Simmons' hamstring injury occurred late in the second quarter last Sunday against the New England Patriots. He only played 12 snaps and was ruled out by halftime. James Lynch led all defensive linemen with 44 snaps mostly in place of Simmons whose 4.5 sacks lead the Titans this season.

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson mentioned veterans Shy Tuttle, Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat and Lynch as players that will need to step with Simmons unable to play.

Tennessee's run defense has allowed 139 rushing yards per game, 29th worst in the league, with Simmons on the field. This week they'll be tested by Jonathan Taylor, whose 697 rushing yards lead the NFL.

"You can't replace Jeff Simmons," Wilson said on Tuesday. "We're going to have to have a lot of people step up going forward. These guys, they just got to play their best football."

Ridley's injury occurred after he played six snaps in Tennessee's 20-10 loss in Week 7. Through six games, Ridley has caught 16 passes for 290 yards. Veteran receiver Van Jefferson started at the Z position in place of Ridley last week and posted four receptions for 41 yards. Jefferson figures to get the start in place of Ridley on Sunday.

The Titans will also be without wide receiver/special teams ace Bryce Oliver against the Colts. Oliver suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Tennessee signed Mason Kinsey to the 53-man roster on Friday after the veteran spent the season on the practice squad.

The status of outside linebacker Arden Key remains uncertain. Key, who was not in attendance during the viewing portion of Friday's practice, is nursing a quadriceps injury that he sustained in Week 5, causing him to miss multiple games. He's likely to be questionable against the Colts. Key has six tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

The Titans outside linebacker group was already thin after placing rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo on injured reserved earlier this month. Veterans Jihad Ward and Dre'Mont Jones each posted sacks last week with Key and Simmons out. They'll form a rotation at outside linebacker in addition to Jaylen Harrell and Ali Gaye.

McCoy also ruled out offensive lineman Blake Hance for Sunday's game.