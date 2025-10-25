Open Extended Reactions

Kirk Cousins is "highly likely" to be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday morning.

Starter Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers as the Falcons dropped to 3-3. Penix was limited in practice the past two days and listed Friday as questionable for Sunday's game.

On Friday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Cousins had taken "significant" reps this week in practice and more reps later in the week rather than earlier.

"I'm really confident in our backup," Morris said Friday of Cousins. "We're going to give [Penix] every opportunity we can give him. The kid is tough. He's a guy. He's a stud."

The expected start for Cousins comes as Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of Washington's 31-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and Cousins' famous postgame quote: "You like that?!"

Cousins, 37, helped the Falcons to a 6-3 start last season before he struggled with nine interceptions during a five-game stretch after injuring his right elbow and shoulder in Week 10. Cousins was benched in favor of Penix, then a rookie, in Week 16 last season.

Penix has gone 4-5 as a starter. The second-year quarterback hasn't quite found his rhythm yet in the NFL. Penix has completed 61% of his passes this season for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 47.7 QBR, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.