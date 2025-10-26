Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- One of Derrick Henry's easiest touchdowns of his career was among the most momentous for the Baltimore Ravens running back.

In the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Henry went untouched on a 2-yard run, which moved him past Walter Payton for sole possession of fifth place on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdowns list. It was Henry's 111th career touchdown run in his 143rd game.

This was a bright spot in what has been a tough start for Henry. Entering Sunday, Henry's 88 carries were his fewest through six games since 2018.

Derrick Henry is now alone in fifth place on the all-time rushing touchdown list after scoring the 111th of his career Sunday. AP Photo/Nick Wass

But Henry scored his fifth touchdown of the season Sunday, running wide left and going into the end zone standing up.

On the all-time rushing touchdown list, Henry trails only Emmitt Smith (164), LaDainian Tomlinson (145), Marcus Allen (123) and Adrian Peterson (120).