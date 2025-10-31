Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears will be without running back D'Andre Swift in Cincinnati this Sunday.

Swift did not practice Wednesday through Friday while dealing with a groin injury. The running back initially sustained a groin injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 but has played in each of the Bears' games subsequent games against New Orleans and Baltimore.

Week 9 marked the first time this season that Swift was listed as DNP for three straight days. Sunday will be Swift's first missed game since joining the Bears in 2024.

Rookie Kyle Monangai will assume the role of Chicago's lead rusher against the Bengals. The Bears will also be without running back Roschon Johnson, who has a back injury.

After a slow start to the season, Swift leads the Bears with 464 rushing yards (100 attempts) and four touchdowns along with 192 receiving yards and a touchdown. Monangai, the Bears seventh rounder, said he found out Friday from running backs coach Eric Bieniemy that he would be starting in place of Swift in Cincinnati.

The former Rutgers product has rushed 42 times for 186 yards and scored his first touchdown in Week 7 against the Saints.

"My mission in a way is to tire the defense out, to try to get them to not want to tackle me anymore, the way I'm attacking them downhill," Monangai said. "It allows me to feel the game better. Eventually once I get a feel for what they're doing that day and who I can attack more and what I can do, I feel like I get better as it gets going., That's all as far as the rhythm."