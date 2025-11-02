Patriots QB Drake Maye is the best in the NFL at one key stat

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Maye & tight windows: There is a growing list of statistics that capture how well quarterback Drake Maye has played during the Patriots' current five-game winning streak, and here is one that maybe has been overlooked -- Maye is completing 62.2% of his passes on tight-window throws (23 of 37).

NFL Next Gen Stats defines tight window throws as a pass thrown when the receiver has 1 yard or less of separation from the nearest defender at the time of the catch. Maye's mark easily leads the NFL, followed by the Seahawks' Sam Darnold (48%) and Broncos' Bo Nix (43.3%).

"Tight-window throws are something in this league that I've kind of learned from college that, in man, it's going to be close coverage. And it may not be as open as it is in college, but in the NFL it's open," Maye said. "So just giving our guy a chance, and realize that receivers, tight ends and even running backs have caught the ball their whole life, and guys on defense aren't as used to playing the football."

Maye hopes to continue his tight-window success Sunday when the 6-2 Patriots host the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS), with New England eyeing its sixth victory in a row. The blitz-happy Falcons defense ranks first in the NFL for fewest passing yards allowed per game (149.1) and that likely means a lot of tight-window throws.

Maye pointed to practice as a key for working on them, noting how facing a first-team defense that includes sticky outside cornerbacks such as Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III has helped him.

Heading into Week 9, Drake Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.2%) and ranks fifth in QBR (76) and passing yards (2,026). AP Photo/George Walker IV

Having sure-handed pass catchers helps, too, with Stefon Diggs (42 catches, 470 yards, 1 TD), Kayshon Boutte (23 for 431 yards, 5 TDs), tight end Hunter Henry (25 for 317, 4 TDs) and receiver Mack Hollins (18 for 208, 2 TDs) leading the way.

"Tight-window throws, those are part of the NFL. There are good defenders on the other side," said Boutte, who has been masterful with tight-window catches in crunch time, helping seal back-to-back victories over the Buffalo Bills ("honey hole" against two-high safeties) and New Orleans Saints (back shoulder vs. man coverage).

"As far as when the ball is in the air, it's really about who wants it more. In those situations, you have to be great at contested catches and at the catch point, too. We talk about catching the ball with strong hands. The DBs are taught to punch through the pocket, so a lot of times it is contact after catch. But I feel like what makes a receiver good, what makes a receiver great, is how they attack the ball."

Boutte also gives credit to Maye for letting it rip when the coverage is tight.

"I salute him a lot because he trusts we're going to make the plays. No quarterback is just going to throw the ball if he doesn't trust you. So he trusts he'll get the ball there and that we'll make it," he said. "Playing good comes with confidence and confidence comes from the heart. As long as you make plays, keep after it."

2. Spreading wealth: The Patriots have had five different players lead them in receptions and receiving yards in a game this season -- Boutte (twice), running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Henry and receivers Diggs (three times) and Hollins -- which is the most of any team in the NFL, according to ESPN Research.

The Jaguars, Chiefs, Giants and Buccaneers are next with four apiece.

This is one reason offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was miked up last week, said he praised Boutte for his patience after catching a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Speaking of the entire pass-catching corps, McDaniels said: "They have been incredibly unselfish."

play 1:00 Why Week 9 could be TreVeyon Henderson's chance to shine Field Yates explains why TreVeyon Henderson is a solid flex play as a low-end RB2 with the Patriots.

3. Defending Bijan: The Patriots haven't allowed a running back to total 50 rushing yards in a game this season, a streak that will be put to the test against Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, ranks sixth in the NFL averaging 78.4 yards per game. His 962 scrimmage yards ranks third among all running backs.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had three different players assume the role of Robinson on the scout team to account for his multifaceted skill set.

"I compared him to Marshall Faulk," Vrabel said of the Pro Football Hall of Famer whom he faced as a player in Super Bowl XXXVI when the Patriots beat the Rams. "I got some eyebrows that were raised, and I was like, 'Well, Google Marshall Faulk and enjoy the highlights.'"

4. Risky at RB?: Facing a Falcons defense Sunday that ranks first in the NFL in blitz percentage on opposing dropbacks -- and doing it without their best pass-protecting running back in Stevenson (toe injury) -- highlights one reason why league sources relay the Patriots have been exploring the possibility of acquiring a running back before Tuesday's trade deadline (4 p.m. ET).

The Patriots have left themselves thin at the position, and losing No. 3 running back Antonio Gibson to a torn ACL in Week 5 has contributed to that as well.

Arguably nothing is more important than protecting Maye, who the Falcons figure to come after aggressively with their potent blitz package. Maye said Friday he was expecting a steady diet of blitzes, with a key to stay out of third-and-long situations.

5. JMac's take: Former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty is part of the CBS broadcast team for the Patriots-Falcons game -- his third New England game of the season -- and these are the main areas he'll be watching from a Patriots perspective:

"Defensively, it starts with stopping Atlanta's outside zone play. Buffalo couldn't stop it and Bijan ran wild. Stop that play and crush the pocket on Penix with tight man coverage. Make him have to throw out of a well and hit guys in tight windows.

"Offensively it comes down to how they handle the blitz. If they can hit a play over the top on a blitz, or catch them off guard with a screen, it'll be huge. Getting the run game going will help slow down the blitz and keep them out of third-and-longer situations, where [Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff] Ulbrich is really good."

6. Barmore moves on: Starting defensive tackle Christian Barmore was in a jovial mood in the locker room after the Patriots' final practice of the week Friday, which once again reflected how he has moved past last week's discipline from coach Mike Vrabel that kept him on the sideline for the first two series.

Barmore wouldn't reveal specifics when asked what happened that led Vrabel to "protect the team" with his decision to sit him.

Vrabel has been open talking about the importance of little things (e.g. being on time etc.) and consistency in maintaining structure by holding everyone accountable to the same set of rules, and when asked about Vrabel, Barmore said, "That's my guy."

7. Elliss vs. Elliss: Sunday's game marks the second time Patriots starting linebacker Christian Elliss will face his brother, Falcons starting linebacker Kaden Elliss, in the NFL.

Christian lost the first matchup (from when he was with the Eagles) and said last week that the two maintained regular contact leading up to this week's game, which included "talking a little smack."

In his fourth NFL season, Christian is second on the Patriots with 41 tackles. Kaden, now in his seventh NFL season, is first on the Falcons with 46 tackles.

Both played in college at Idaho.

play 2:17 Schrager to McAfee: Patriots might not be done making moves Peter Schrager tells Pat McAfee that the Patriots' recent moves not only free cap space but also show Mike Vrabel is building a new culture.

8. Sudden change: Rookie safety John Saunders Jr., who the Patriots officially signed to their 53-man roster off the Dolphins' practice squad Thursday, found out about New England's interest late on Tuesday and was at the airport 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday to begin the process.

Meanwhile, veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson was eating lunch on Tuesday after being released from the Cardinals' practice squad when his agent called and told him the Patriots wanted him to visit. So Johnson quickly packed a bag, hopped on an 8 p.m. flight out of Phoenix, arrived in Boston at 2 a.m. and was at Gillette Stadium at 7 a.m. for a tryout that led to him signing with the practice squad.

Both are examples of how players' situations can change quickly.

"I never experienced anything like this before," said Saunders, who began his college career at Miami (Ohio) before finishing at Ole Miss. "I entered the [transfer] portal [in college] a few years ago but still, you have days and months before you have to leave. This was like, I talked to [executive VP of player personnel] Eliot Wolf, packed my bags, and then 4:30 in the morning I was [on the way] to Boston. I can't even explain it. This is different."

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

9. '26 picks: After trading Kyle Dugger and defensive lineman Keion White along with seventh-round picks, and receiving sixth-round picks in return, the Patriots now have the following selections in next year's draft.

First round

Second round

Third round

Fourth round

Fourth round (from Chiefs, 2025 draft-day trade)

Fifth round

Sixth round (from 49ers)

Sixth round (from Steelers)

Sixth round (from Chiefs, Joshua Uche trade)

Sixth round

If White is active for seven games in San Francisco, the Patriots will get their original seventh-round pick back in that trade. The seventh-round pick the Patriots traded alongside Dugger to Pittsburgh was originally acquired from the Saints in exchange for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

10. Did you know? Maye rushed for 62 yards in Week 7, and 50 in Week 8, and now could become the first Patriots quarterback since the NFL-AFL merger with 50 rushing yards in three straight games.