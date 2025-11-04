        <
          NFL Week 10 uniforms: Giants bring back 'Vintage White'

          The New York Giants are wearing their "Vintage White" uniforms for the first time since the 2023 season. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
          Anthony Gharib
Nov 4, 2025, 10:11 PM

          The New York Giants wore their Legacy uniforms last week, but it's time for their "Vintage White" in Week 10.

          New York will wear its all-white color rush uniforms against the Chicago Bears with the classic navy helmet. The Giants first wore the combination in 2016 as part of the NFL's color rush program, but it took a one-year hiatus in 2024. The combination pays homage to the 1980s and includes blue numbers with a red outline, similar to what the franchise wore on the road for two decades.

          The Denver Broncos are rocking their own throwbacks on "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver wore the look in Week 8 and is 3-0 in the threads since it was introduced in 2024. The orange jerseys and white pants combo comes complete with legacy blue helmets that include the "D" logo with a bucking Bronco inside.

          In the alternate uniform space, the Philadelphia Eagles will don black helmets with black pants against the Green Bay Packers. It's the same combination Philadelphia wore in Brazil in its win against Green Bay during Week 1 of the 2024 season.

          Here's a look at the Week 10 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, who are on byes.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Legacy blue

          Jersey: Orange crush

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: TBA

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: TBA