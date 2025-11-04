The New York Giants wore their Legacy uniforms last week, but it's time for their "Vintage White" in Week 10.
New York will wear its all-white color rush uniforms against the Chicago Bears with the classic navy helmet. The Giants first wore the combination in 2016 as part of the NFL's color rush program, but it took a one-year hiatus in 2024. The combination pays homage to the 1980s and includes blue numbers with a red outline, similar to what the franchise wore on the road for two decades.
The Denver Broncos are rocking their own throwbacks on "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver wore the look in Week 8 and is 3-0 in the threads since it was introduced in 2024. The orange jerseys and white pants combo comes complete with legacy blue helmets that include the "D" logo with a bucking Bronco inside.
In the alternate uniform space, the Philadelphia Eagles will don black helmets with black pants against the Green Bay Packers. It's the same combination Philadelphia wore in Brazil in its win against Green Bay during Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Here's a look at the Week 10 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, who are on byes.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Legacy blue
Jersey: Orange crush
Pants: White
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: Gold
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: College navy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: TBA