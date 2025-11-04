Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants wore their Legacy uniforms last week, but it's time for their "Vintage White" in Week 10.

New York will wear its all-white color rush uniforms against the Chicago Bears with the classic navy helmet. The Giants first wore the combination in 2016 as part of the NFL's color rush program, but it took a one-year hiatus in 2024. The combination pays homage to the 1980s and includes blue numbers with a red outline, similar to what the franchise wore on the road for two decades.

The Denver Broncos are rocking their own throwbacks on "Thursday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver wore the look in Week 8 and is 3-0 in the threads since it was introduced in 2024. The orange jerseys and white pants combo comes complete with legacy blue helmets that include the "D" logo with a bucking Bronco inside.

In the alternate uniform space, the Philadelphia Eagles will don black helmets with black pants against the Green Bay Packers. It's the same combination Philadelphia wore in Brazil in its win against Green Bay during Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Here's a look at the Week 10 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, who are on byes.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Chicago Bears

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Legacy blue

Jersey: Orange crush

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

New York Giants

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: TBA