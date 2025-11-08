Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales surprised his players Saturday by having comedian Keegan-Michael Key clarify why the NFL fined running back Rico Dowdle $14,491 for his two pelvic-pump celebration in Sunday's 16-13 upset of the Green Bay Packers.

"We've still got to get clarification on the rule, Rico, in case so [it happens again] ... Let's get an expert," Canales said during the meeting. "Can we get Keegan-Michael Key to explain it to us?''

The team burst into laughter as Key, whose "Key & Peele'' comedy sketch on pelvic pumps first aired on Comedy Central in 2013 and who defended Dowdle earlier this week, showed up on the big screen.

Rico was pretty pumped to see him pic.twitter.com/azDvoWgvEr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2025

Then Canales asked Dowdle to come to the front.

"We want to be on it,'' Canales said of the league rule that, Dowdle assumed, because of the sketch and what he'd seen other players do, made two pumps acceptable.

Key said the reason he was asked to explain was that he had done research on the rule and came to a new conclusion

"Apparently, I guess, the rules that are made up in a comedy sketch do not necessarily reflect the rules of the NFL,'' he said.

More laughter from players ensued.

Key joked he did some math and confirmed $14,000 for two pumps equals $7,000 per pump, so if Dowdle does no pumps for his next celebration that would equal "zero thousand dollars in a fine.''

More laughter.

The comedian then introduced his wife, Elle Key, who announced the couple was going to donate $15,000 to Dowdle's GoFundMe.

Dowdle announced via social media after the NFL fined him $14,491 for the celebration that he was partnering with GoFundMe to use his fine money for charity.

I have partnered with GoFundMe to put money for fines towards a greater cause!!... Click the link to learn more.https://t.co/CFdO3HLHC2 — Rico Dowdle (@ricodowdle) November 6, 2025

As of early Saturday afternoon, the fund had raised more than $27,000.

"It was a joke at first,'' Dowdle said Thursday as he explained the fine and the ensuing GoFundMe. "It turned into something much bigger ... Thankfully, everybody was able to actually donate to a greater cause. Those kids are really needy people in the foundation.''

When asked what he planned to do to celebrate if he scored Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Dowdle deadpanned: "Wait and see.''