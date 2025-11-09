"Get Up" discusses the possibility of the Jets using their stockpile of draft picks to trade with the Bengals for Joe Burrow. (2:51)

Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For the second straight game, Jets coach Aaron Glenn refused to announce his choice during the practice week, although there was little doubt he was planning to stick with Fields.

Fields is coming off his best game of the season in Week 8, before New York's bye, when he sparked the Jets to their first win, passing for 244 yards and one touchdown in a 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fields is the NFL's only qualified passer without an interception, but he ranks 29th out of 32 quarterbacks in Total QBR (38.1).

Fields was lauded for his performance against Cincinnati, in part, because it came only days after owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized Fields, essentially blaming him for the Jets' 0-7 start. Fields later admitted it was an emotional week. Two days before Johnson's comments, he was benched at halftime in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Glenn was leaning toward Tyrod Taylor to start in Cincinnati, sources said, but Taylor was scratched on the eve of the game due to a knee injury -- an apparent reprieve for Fields, who capitalized on it.

Glenn's previous lean toward Taylor might explain why he declined to publicly name Fields his starter against the Browns. The first-year coach wouldn't give a reason for withholding his choice, but it certainly made headlines and sparked a strong reaction on social media.

Taylor, benefiting from the bye, is healthy now. He practiced fully and will be the No. 2 quarterback against Cleveland. Also expected to return is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who missed the past two games with a knee injury.