While most petty posts in the NFL focus on the week's opponent, the New York Jets took it to another level in Week 10.

New York recorded its second consecutive victory after defeating the Cleveland Browns 27-20 at home.

The Jets' offense only gained 169 yards, but managed to pull away after a 42-yard catch and run from running back Breece Hall early in the fourth quarter. New York then forced a turnover on downs and kicked a field goal to go up 10 with 6:13 remaining in the game. The 42 net passing yards marked the Jets' fewest in a win since 1973, according to ESPN Research.

Last week, New York took down the Cincinnati Bengals for its first win of the season. The Jets followed that up with a victory over another Ohio-based team. Therefore, they decided to poke fun at the entire state in a postgame troll.

back to back pic.twitter.com/0oRvZE70qU — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 9, 2025

Here are the top NFL trolls from Week 10.

The Chicago Bears stormed back to defeat the New York Giants at home in a wild matchup.

Chicago faced a 20-10 deficit with 10:19 remaining in the game, but then outscored New York 14-0 the rest of the way. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for both touchdowns -- first connecting with wide receiver Rome Odunze for a two-yard score, then rushing 17 yards for the other. The Giants have blown four double-digit leads this season, already their most in a season since 2015.

While posting a video of Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson hyping up the win, Chicago captioned it: "Start spreading the news," lyrics from Frank Sinatra's "(Theme From) New York, New York."

Start spreading the news 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Qm17CfUpc9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2025

Tied for the longest winning streak in the NFL, the New England Patriots secured their seventh straight win with a road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 270 yards and two scores, while rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had 273 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The matchup was jokingly deemed "The Brady Bowl," with Tom Brady having played for both franchises during his 23-year playing career (20 for the Patriots, three for the Buccaneers). However, New England got the last laugh, emphasizing its win in the bowl game.

Brady Bowl W pic.twitter.com/RrQibXp2JQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 9, 2025

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor put on a show in Berlin to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

Taylor ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns, his fourth game this season with at least three rushing touchdowns -- tied for the second most such games in a season in NFL history. It also marked his third career game with 200 rushing yards and at least two touchdowns, tied for the second most in NFL history.

The Colts had a simple troll aimed at the Falcons, posting a photo of a floating bird feather along with the score of the game.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.