CHICAGO -- Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was ruled out with a concussion in the fourth quarter of New York's 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Dart took a hard hit on a fumble in the third quarter. He went to the blue medical tent in between quarters and walked slowly into the locker room afterward.

He was replaced in the game by Russell Wilson, who finished 3-of-7 passing for 45 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards. The Giants led 20-10 during the fourth quarter but were unable to hold off the Bears' rally.

Before leaving, the first-round pick was 19-of-29 passing for 242 yards and had 66 rushing yards on six carries with a pair of scores.

This is the fourth time Dart has been evaluated for a concussion this year, including the preseason.