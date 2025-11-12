Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has apologized if he "offended anyone" with his "Trump dance" touchdown celebration Sunday while President Donald Trump was in attendance.

"First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we're having fun," St. Brown said on the "St. Brown Podcast" that he co-hosts with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown. "If any president was at that game and had a dance I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was."

Amon-Ra St. Brown pointed into the stands at Northwest Stadium on Sunday and moved his arms a la the "Trump dance" that several athletes began doing last year. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Clips of St. Brown's celebration went viral on social media and received backlash from some fans.

Trump became the first sitting president since Jimmy Carter in 1978 to attend a regular-season NFL game as the Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

St. Brown did the celebration and pointed to the stands after a 9-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, before the president arrived.

"We were just having fun, doing the dance. Nothing more, nothing less," St. Brown said on the podcast.

Trump reacted to St. Brown's celebration by reposting a video to Truth Social that included a caption that dubbed the receiver "Amon-Ra St. Trump."