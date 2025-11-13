Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the NFL season brought another round of pregame tunnel outfits that matched the energy of the matchups.

As November rolls on, some stadiums feature chillier conditions, while others still feel like late-summer holdouts.

Players dressed for all of it.

Oversized flannels, varsity and leather jackets, and team colored garments show up alongside lighter layers, hoodies and graphic tees. Tailored overcoats, standout knits and polished sweatsuits all made appearances, with accessories and footwear finishing the looks.

From low-key tunnel walks to full-on runway moments, Week 11 offers a complete style showcase. Here's a look at the top fits.

Thursday night's fashion

The New England Patriots will debut their Nor'Easter "Rivalries" uniforms on "Thursday Night Football," but before taking the field, Pats receiver Mack Hollins used his pregame walk to make more than a fashion statement. The front of his shirt featured "988," the phone number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, with words of affirmation printed on the back.

It's okay to not be okay 🫶



YOU ARE WORTH IT @mackhollins pic.twitter.com/NJulVpGL6V — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2025

Breece always bringing top-notch fits pic.twitter.com/gAnS5a6OAy — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 13, 2025

QBs in the house pic.twitter.com/IfmoNliPZH — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 13, 2025

we see you with the monochromatic color coordination @_JohnSimpson @quincywilliams_ pic.twitter.com/piTzrIjWxz — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 13, 2025