The Buccaneers, who still lead the NFC South but have dropped two of their past three games, continue to deal with injuries as running back Bucky Irving and receiver Chris Godwin Jr. were ruled out Friday for the game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Irving, dealing with foot and shoulder injuries, will miss a sixth straight game. Godwin suffered a fibula injury Oct. 5 against the Seahawks.

"We want those guys to take their time and come back the right way, not rush things," coach Todd Bowles said Thursday after they returned to practice. "I think that would be a big boost for our offense. Like I said, we want those guys to be healthy and want them down the stretch."

The moves leave the Bucs going with the tandem of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker against a Bills defense that's third-worst against the run.

Last weekend, Tampa Bay averaged 5.4 yards per carry and Tucker had 53, the most the Patriots have allowed this season.

"He's a different type of back than Rachaad and Sean, obviously, but he gives us some juice," Bowles said of Irving. "They all give us juice in certain areas, but if we can have some of our starters back, it always helps."

Meanwhile, receiver Mike Evans continues to be out after suffering a broken collarbone Oct. 20 against the Lions. The injury, expected to sideline him for most of the remaining season, came in Evans' first game back since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield refused to use injuries as an excuse by voicing concerns about the team lacking a killer instinct following the loss Sunday.

"I'm perfectly fine with it," Bowles said. "When you're one of the captains of the team, you know what it looks like. ... He spoke up and everybody took it the right way."

Aside from missing key playmakers, Mayfield has spent much of the year playing in front of a patchwork line. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs began the season on the sideline following knee surgery. Right guard Cody Mauch went down for the season in September. When right tackle Luke Goedeke returned last week, the Bucs had four starters on the field before left guard Ben Bredeson hurt his hamstring. Goedeke's return was a big boost.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.