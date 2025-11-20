Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre will miss Week 12 against the Bills, and he talks about what Davis Mills has done filling in for Stroud. (0:32)

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Joe Mixon is not expected to return this season because of a foot injury, sources told ESPN.

Mixon missed all of the Texans' offseason workouts and training camp with a foot injury. That led to Houston placing Mixon on the non-football injury list at the end of camp.

He also didn't practice during OTAs and minicamp with the team. The last time he participated with no restriction in anything with the Texans that related to a game or practice with media present was Houston's 2024 divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

There was hope Mixon could return eventually for his second season with Houston, but his foot never healed. After Houston acquired him from the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2024, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, earning Pro Bowl honors.

The Texans took steps to offset Mixon's potential absence this offseason by signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb after his seven-year stint with the Cleveland Browns and drafting Woody Marks out of USC in the fourth round of April's NFL draft.

Both have flashed effectiveness at times as Chubb leads the Texans in rushing (419) and has started eight games. But recently Marks has overtaken Chubb and started the last two weeks. Marks is second on the Texans in scrimmage yards (538).

NFL Network first reported the news that Mixon was not expected to play this season.