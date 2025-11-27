Thanksgiving week doesn't just mean turkeys and pies -- it's time for NFL throwback threads.
After a hiatus last Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions will wear their throwback uniforms on the holiday against the Green Bay Packers. The combination includes a plain silver helmet, Honolulu blue threads and silver pants. The Dallas Cowboys will similarly wear their classic threads for Thanksgiving -- a white helmet, navy jersey and white pant look -- against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the final Thanksgiving game of the slate, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their "Purple Rising" all-purple combination against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Since legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden's death in December 2021, teams that play on Thanksgiving have worn a special patch with a silhouette of Madden. This year is no different as part of the league's John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.
It's also a busy week for alternates.
On Black Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles are dressing appropriately with an all-black look against the Chicago Bears. It's the season debut of alternate looks for the Eagles and Ravens. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers' "Super Chargers" all-navy threads make a return after debuting this season, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders.
Throwbacks continue with the Washington Commanders donning their "Super Bowl era" look on "Sunday Night Football" when they host the Denver Broncos. Washington similarly wore this look when it defeated Denver in Super Bowl XXII. The burgundy helmets, white jerseys and burgundy pants are complete with gold stitching and stripes appearing throughout the combination.
The Seattle Seahawks have their royal blue and silver throwbacks on deck against the Minnesota Vikings. "Monday Night Football" brings the final classics of the week as the New England Patriots don their red "Patriot Pat" threads against the New York Giants.
Here's a look at the Week 13 uniforms for all NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Purple
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Brown
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: White
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: Silver
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Liberty white
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Silver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy