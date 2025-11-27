        <
        >

          NFL Week 13 uniforms: Lions bring back Thanksgiving throwbacks

          The Detroit Lions are bringing back their classic uniforms for Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibNov 27, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Thanksgiving week doesn't just mean turkeys and pies -- it's time for NFL throwback threads.

          After a hiatus last Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions will wear their throwback uniforms on the holiday against the Green Bay Packers. The combination includes a plain silver helmet, Honolulu blue threads and silver pants. The Dallas Cowboys will similarly wear their classic threads for Thanksgiving -- a white helmet, navy jersey and white pant look -- against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the final Thanksgiving game of the slate, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their "Purple Rising" all-purple combination against the Cincinnati Bengals.

          Since legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden's death in December 2021, teams that play on Thanksgiving have worn a special patch with a silhouette of Madden. This year is no different as part of the league's John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

          It's also a busy week for alternates.

          On Black Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles are dressing appropriately with an all-black look against the Chicago Bears. It's the season debut of alternate looks for the Eagles and Ravens. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers' "Super Chargers" all-navy threads make a return after debuting this season, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

          Throwbacks continue with the Washington Commanders donning their "Super Bowl era" look on "Sunday Night Football" when they host the Denver Broncos. Washington similarly wore this look when it defeated Denver in Super Bowl XXII. The burgundy helmets, white jerseys and burgundy pants are complete with gold stitching and stripes appearing throughout the combination.

          The Seattle Seahawks have their royal blue and silver throwbacks on deck against the Minnesota Vikings. "Monday Night Football" brings the final classics of the week as the New England Patriots don their red "Patriot Pat" threads against the New York Giants.

          Here's a look at the Week 13 uniforms for all NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: Silver

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Liberty white

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Silver

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy