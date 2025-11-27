Open Extended Reactions

Thanksgiving week doesn't just mean turkeys and pies -- it's time for NFL throwback threads.

After a hiatus last Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions will wear their throwback uniforms on the holiday against the Green Bay Packers. The combination includes a plain silver helmet, Honolulu blue threads and silver pants. The Dallas Cowboys will similarly wear their classic threads for Thanksgiving -- a white helmet, navy jersey and white pant look -- against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the final Thanksgiving game of the slate, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their "Purple Rising" all-purple combination against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden's death in December 2021, teams that play on Thanksgiving have worn a special patch with a silhouette of Madden. This year is no different as part of the league's John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

It's also a busy week for alternates.

On Black Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles are dressing appropriately with an all-black look against the Chicago Bears. It's the season debut of alternate looks for the Eagles and Ravens. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers' "Super Chargers" all-navy threads make a return after debuting this season, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Throwbacks continue with the Washington Commanders donning their "Super Bowl era" look on "Sunday Night Football" when they host the Denver Broncos. Washington similarly wore this look when it defeated Denver in Super Bowl XXII. The burgundy helmets, white jerseys and burgundy pants are complete with gold stitching and stripes appearing throughout the combination.

The Seattle Seahawks have their royal blue and silver throwbacks on deck against the Minnesota Vikings. "Monday Night Football" brings the final classics of the week as the New England Patriots don their red "Patriot Pat" threads against the New York Giants.

Here's a look at the Week 13 uniforms for all NFL teams.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: Purple

Terrance Williams/AP

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Chicago Bears

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

David Berding/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Stacy Bengs/AP

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Brown

Pants: TBA

Dallas Cowboys

Helmet: White

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Matt Patterson/AP

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Orange

Pants: TBA

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Honolulu blue

Pants: Silver

David Dermer/AP

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Liberty white

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Duane Burleson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Luke Hales/Getty Images

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

New England Patriots

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Greg M. Cooper/AP

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

New York Giants

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Silver

G Fiume/Getty Images

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy