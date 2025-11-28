Isaiah Likely appears to find the end zone but has the ball knocked out of his hands and out of bounds as the Bengals defense forces a touchback. (0:22)

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson insisted there is one solution to get out of his career-worst slump: consistency.

After Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson mentioned "consistent" 10 times during his 4½-minute media session, whether he was addressing turnovers, inaccuracy and the impact of his growing list of injuries.

In watching the Ravens' five-game winning end, Jackson continued to his monthlong slump, fumbling twice and throwing one interception. The three turnovers are his most in four seasons.

"I just got to play consistent," Jackson said.

Jackson rejected the notion that injuries are impacting his play. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player has been dealing with knee, ankle and toe injuries over the past three weeks, all of which have caused him to miss at least one practice each week.

"No, I just got to be more consistent," Jackson said. "I got to make those throws. I don't miss them in practice, so I shouldn't be missing them in the game."

Jackson denied that this has been the worst stretch of his career. He moved around better to escape pressure Thursday, but the results were the same.

This marked the third straight game without a touchdown pass by Jackson, which is the longest drought of his eight-year NFL career. He has also been held under a 60% completion rate in four straight games for the first time.

"I feel like I'm seeing the field pretty good for the most part," said Jackson, who was 17-of-32 (53.1%) for 246 yards. "But I just got to be consistent. We all just got to be consistent."

How can Jackson achieve this consistency?

"Just be me," Jackson said. "Just be Lamar. You know, that's all."

In Jackson's first four starts, the Ravens averaged 32.7 points. Then, he was sidelined for three games with a hamstring injury.

Since Jackson's return, Baltimore has averaged 23 points in his five starts. Jackson and the Ravens only managed 14 points against a Bengals defense that had allowed an NFL-worst 32.7 points per game.

"I have no complaints," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said about Jackson. "He's our guy, and I have full trust in him. Football is a way of life. Sometimes bad things happen."

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said no one is pointing the finger at Jackson.

"He's a competitor and he's one of the best two-time MVPs for a reason," Hamilton said. "So even LeBron [James] has an off night."

Jackson's first loss to the Bengals (4-8) since 2021 put a dent in Baltimore's pursuit of repeating as AFC North champions. The Ravens' chances to win the division dropped from 70% to 57%, according to ESPN Analytics.

Baltimore (6-6) fell a half-game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5), who host the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Sunday.

"Lamar is out there fighting with us," Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "As long as he is fighting, and we are fighting with him, we will be alright."