RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will get safety Julian Love and defensive tackle Jarran Reed back for their Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons, with both starters in line to return off injured reserve.

Reed has missed the last four games following a second surgery to repair a fracture in his right hand. Love missed nine of the past 10 games with a hamstring injury, and while it sounds like he may not play every down Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that will mark the first time all season that Seattle's defense will have its preferred starting 11 available.

The Seahawks (9-3) are relatively healthy as a team, as only two players -- wide receiver Dareke Young and defensive lineman Rylie Mills, both ruled out -- have game designations.

Reed was a full participant in practice all week. Love progressed to a full participant Friday after two limited practices.

"J-Reed should be good to go, which is exciting," coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. "Julian is planning on playing and we're going to play it accordingly. We have a plan and we'll see how the game goes, but we're excited to have those guys back."

Macdonald declined to elaborate when asked if Love may be on a pitch count or part of a rotation. Love, a 2023 Pro Bowl selection, hurt his hamstring in Week 2 while playing through a groin injury, missed the following game then re-injured his hamstring when he returned in Week 4. He was on track to get back for the Seahawks' post-bye game against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, but he suffered a setback in practice in Week 7.

Having never missed a game due to injury in high school, college or the NFL, Love called that setback "a killer."

"The bye week's supposed to be a week of relaxation, de-stressing, and that was not the case for me," he said Thursday. "I was pretty fired up. It was unfortunate."

The Seahawks' defense has allowed 17 points per game this season -- third-fewest in the NFL -- despite a number of injury absences. Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) missed five games. Reed spent four games on IR. Rookie nickelback Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Seattle's second-round pick, missed three games and most of a fourth. Middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) missed two games, as did rotational outside linebacker Derick Hall (oblique).

Love is back after being sidelined for over two months. On the same day he returned to practice, the Seahawks informed him that he's the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

"It's fitting after all he's gone through, and all the stuff he's a part of in the community is incredible," Macdonald said. "He's obviously a great human being, he's a great dad, and he's a great football player. We're proud to have him be our nominee. We've got a lot of guys that are deserving, but I'm really glad that J-Love is our guy this year."