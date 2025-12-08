Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line woes worsened after the initial snap Sunday night against the Houston Texans as left tackle Wanya Morris exited and was later ruled out with a left knee injury.

The same ailment led cornerback Trent McDuffie to leave in the first quarter, and he too was later ruled out.

Morris, starting in place of the injured Josh Simmons, suffered the injury when he appeared to be rolled up on by center Creed Humphrey while run blocking.

Within minutes of having to be assisted off the field, Morris was put onto the back of a cart and taken to the locker room. He was downgraded to out before the end of the first quarter and was replaced by undrafted rookie Esa Pole, who made his NFL debut after being elevated to the active roster this past week.

The Chiefs began the game with three backup linemen protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- tackles Jaylon Moore, guard Mike Caliendo and Morris.

Simmons, the team's first-round pick this year, was placed on injured reserve last week and will miss at least four games. He had surgery last week to repair a dislocated and fractured left wrist, which he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor missed Sunday's game with a left triceps injury, which also occurred against the Cowboys.

Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith has missed two consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, an injury he suffered in the win against the Indianapolis Colts.

McDuffie injured his left knee while covering Texans star Nico Collins on a 46-yard reception in the first quarter and was ruled out shortly after halftime. McDuffie hasn't missed a game this season.