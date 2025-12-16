Rich Eisen explains why the Rams are the best NFL team after their win over the Lions. (1:46)

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have not ruled out Davante Adams for Thursday night's showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, despite the star wide receiver's hamstring injury.

Adams will not practice Tuesday after aggravating his left hamstring injury in the Rams' Week 15 victory over the Detroit Lions.

After Sunday's game, Rams coach Sean McVay said Adams was "optimistic" about the injury, but cast doubt on whether the receiver would be able to play on the short week.

McVay said Tuesday that the Rams were going to give Adams "every chance" to be able to play in Seattle, adding that the team will take it "all the way up to game time" before making a decision.

The Rams (11-3) and Seahawks (11-3) enter Week 16 tied atop the NFC West, with Los Angeles currently owning the tiebreaker thanks to its 21-19 home victory over Seattle last month.

The Rams also currently are the No. 1 seed in the NFC postseason picture and are the only team in the conference to have clinched a playoff spot.

Adams has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns this season, his first with the Rams.