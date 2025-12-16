The "Get Up" crew discusses if Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel are part of the long-term future of the Dolphins. (2:34)

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opened the door to a possible quarterback change Tuesday, saying "everything is on the table," after Tua Tagovailoa's performance in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa threw his NFL-worst 15th interception in the 28-15 loss to the Steelers, which eliminated the Dolphins (6-8) from playoff contention.

Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes Monday night but both scores came with the game already in hand for Pittsburgh. He also took four sacks.

"The quarterback play last night was not good enough. So, for me, everything is on the table," McDaniel said.

Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers are the Dolphins' other quarterbacks.

The Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.