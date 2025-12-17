Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore ruled out running back Devin Neal (hamstring) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (shoulder) for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Moore did not rule out Alvin Kamara, who has sat out the past three games because of knee and ankle injuries, although Kamara did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who took a hit to the hip that caused him to go to the medical tent during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.

With Kamara potentially out as well as Neal, Audric Estime and Evan Hull probably will have the majority of the carries this weekend. Chris Olave, Kevin Austin Jr., and Mason Tipton probably would get the majority of the targets at wide receiver.