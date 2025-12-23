Who has won NFL Man of the Year Award? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

While NFL awards such as MVP and Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year are based on on-field performance, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes players for their contributions off the field. Established in 1970, this honor is given to the player who has made the most significant impact on their community.

Since 2017, winners have worn a patch of the trophy on their jerseys for the remainder of their careers. Current nominees wear a decal on their helmets for the duration of the season in which they're nominated.

In 2024, Arik Armstead of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the award. Take a look at Walter Payton Man of the Year winners throughout NFL history below:

