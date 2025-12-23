Who has won NFL Man of the Year Award? All-time winners list

While NFL awards such as MVP and Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year are based on on-field performance, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes players for their contributions off the field. Established in 1970, this honor is given to the player who has made the most significant impact on their community.
Since 2017, winners have worn a patch of the trophy on their jerseys for the remainder of their careers. Current nominees wear a decal on their helmets for the duration of the season in which they're nominated.
In 2024, Arik Armstead of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the award. Take a look at Walter Payton Man of the Year winners throughout NFL history below:
2024: Arik Armstead (Jacksonville Jaguars)
2023: Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)
2022: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)
2021: Andrew Whitworth (Los Angeles Rams)
2020: Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
2019: Calais Campbell (Jacksonville Jaguars)
2018: Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles)
2017: J.J. Watt (Houston Texans)
2016: Eli Manning (New York Giants) and Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals)
2015: Anquan Boldin (San Francisco 49ers)
2014: Thomas Davis (Carolina Panthers)
2013: Charles Tillman (Chicago Bears)
2012: Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys)
2011: Matt Birk (Baltimore Ravens)
2010: Madieu Williams (Minnesota Vikings)
2009: Brian Waters (Kansas City Chiefs)
2008: Kurt Warner (Arizona Cardinals)
2007: Jason Taylor (Miami Dolphins)
2006: Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) and LaDainian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers)
2005: Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts)
2004: Warrick Dunn (Atlanta Falcons)
2003: Will Shields (Kansas City Chiefs)
2002: Troy Vincent (Philadelphia Eagles)
2001: Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers)
2000: Derrick Brooks (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Jim Flanigan (Chicago Bears)
1999: Cris Carter (Minnesota Vikings)
1998: Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins)
1997: Troy Aikman (Dallas Cowboys)
1996: Darrell Green (Washington Redskins)
1995: Boomer Esiason (New York Jets)
1994: Junior Seau (San Diego Chargers)
1993: Derrick Thomas (Kansas City Chiefs)
1992: John Elway (Denver Broncos)
1991: Anthony Muñoz (Cincinnati Bengals)
1990: Mike Singletary (Chicago Bears)
1989: Warren Moon (Houston Oilers)
1988: Steve Largent (Seattle Seahawks)
1987: Dave Duerson (Chicago Bears)
1986: Reggie Williams (Cincinnati Bengals)
1985: Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins)
1984: Marty Lyons (New York Jets)
1983: Rolf Benirschke (San Diego Chargers)
1982: Joe Theismann (Washington Redskins)
1981: Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers)
1980: Harold Carmichael (Philadelphia Eagles)
1979: Joe Greene (Pittsburgh Steelers)
1978: Roger Staubach (Dallas Cowboys)
1977: Walter Payton (Chicago Bears)
1976: Franco Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers)
1975: Ken Anderson (Cincinnati Bengals)
1974: George Blanda (Oakland Raiders)
1973: Len Dawson (Kansas City Chiefs)
1972: Willie Lanier (Kansas City Chiefs)
1971: John Hadl (San Diego Chargers)
1970: Johnny Unitas (Baltimore Colts)
Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.