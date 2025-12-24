Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Responding to a column in The Baltimore Sun, Ravens coach John Harbaugh insisted on Wednesday that his relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson is "A-plus."

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and Harbaugh has "become tired" of the two-time NFL MVP. Harbaugh responded by saying he doesn't give any credence to anonymous sources and has never seen that type of behavior from Jackson.

"So, I don't know where that's coming from," Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice. "I've never seen that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed and I'm in every meeting."

The Baltimore Sun reported that Jackson has a habit of staying up late playing video games and the Ravens give him preferential treatment, including moving their practice schedule to the afternoon for Jackson.

As far as where he stands with Jackson, Harbaugh said no one has to speculate on how he feels about a player because he's transparent and constantly talks to players if there are any issues.

"Our relationship is A-plus," Harbaugh said of Jackson. "So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he's fighting like crazy to get back."

Harbaugh said he had "a great conversation" with Jackson on Friday morning.

"I don't need anybody speaking for me," Harbaugh said. "Just ask me and I'll tell you what I think."

Harbaugh and Jackson have been one of the most successful coach-quarterback combinations over the past decade. In eight seasons together, they've won four AFC North titles, earned two No. 1 seeds in the AFC and reached the postseason six times.

But they have faced criticism for the lack of success in the postseason. Since 2018, which was Jackson's first season, Baltimore has won three playoff games and has never advanced past the AFC Championship Game.

Now, Harbaugh and Jackson are enduring one of their most disappointing seasons together. The preseason betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens (7-8) can be eliminated from playoff contention Saturday if they lose at the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1).

Harbaugh said Jackson's status for Saturday's game is "undetermined" because of a back contusion. Jackson was the only Ravens player who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

"Believe me, if he can go out there and do it, this guy's one of the ultimate competitors that you're ever going to see," Harbaugh said.

If Jackson can't play, the Ravens will start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. In his only start this season, Huntley helped Baltimore beat the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (11-4).