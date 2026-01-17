NFL divisional round uniforms: Combinations for all eight teams

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL playoffs are heating up and uniforms are following suit.

The Seattle Seahawks will wear all college navy against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. It's the most commonly worn combination for Seattle since 2012, especially against San Francisco. The Seahawks have donned this look 11 times against the 49ers, boasting a 10-1 record -- most notably, one of those wins came in the 2013 NFC championship.

Good omens can go a long way in the postseason, and multiple teams coming off a victory in the wild-card round are wearing their same uniforms this weekend: the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Before the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears announced that they would honor owner Virginia Halas McCaskey -- who died last February -- by "only wearing their navy jerseys, white pants and navy helmet for home games and white jerseys, navy pants and navy helmets for road games." However, the Bears switched it up for the postseason, wearing navy pants with their navy jerseys -- a combination they had previously been 0-6 in. It resulted in a come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers.

Here's a look at the uniforms for the divisional round.

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: Summit white

Houston Texans

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Liberty white

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: Royal

New England Patriots

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy