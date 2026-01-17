NFL divisional round uniforms: Combinations for all eight teams

The NFL playoffs are heating up and uniforms are following suit.
The Seattle Seahawks will wear all college navy against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. It's the most commonly worn combination for Seattle since 2012, especially against San Francisco. The Seahawks have donned this look 11 times against the 49ers, boasting a 10-1 record -- most notably, one of those wins came in the 2013 NFC championship.
Good omens can go a long way in the postseason, and multiple teams coming off a victory in the wild-card round are wearing their same uniforms this weekend: the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.
Before the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears announced that they would honor owner Virginia Halas McCaskey -- who died last February -- by "only wearing their navy jerseys, white pants and navy helmet for home games and white jerseys, navy pants and navy helmets for road games." However, the Bears switched it up for the postseason, wearing navy pants with their navy jerseys -- a combination they had previously been 0-6 in. It resulted in a come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers.
Here's a look at the uniforms for the divisional round.
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: TBA
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: Summit white
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Liberty white
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: Royal
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Silver
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: College navy