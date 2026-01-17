        <
        >

          NFL divisional round uniforms: Combinations for all eight teams

          The Buffalo Bills will wear their wild-card uniform combination in the divisional round. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibJan 17, 2026, 04:30 PM

          The NFL playoffs are heating up and uniforms are following suit.

          The Seattle Seahawks will wear all college navy against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. It's the most commonly worn combination for Seattle since 2012, especially against San Francisco. The Seahawks have donned this look 11 times against the 49ers, boasting a 10-1 record -- most notably, one of those wins came in the 2013 NFC championship.

          Good omens can go a long way in the postseason, and multiple teams coming off a victory in the wild-card round are wearing their same uniforms this weekend: the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

          Before the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears announced that they would honor owner Virginia Halas McCaskey -- who died last February -- by "only wearing their navy jerseys, white pants and navy helmet for home games and white jerseys, navy pants and navy helmets for road games." However, the Bears switched it up for the postseason, wearing navy pants with their navy jerseys -- a combination they had previously been 0-6 in. It resulted in a come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers.

          Here's a look at the uniforms for the divisional round.

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: TBA

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: Summit white

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Liberty white

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Royal

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: College navy