Sources: Giants hire Dennard Wilson as John Harbaugh's DC

The New York Giants are hiring Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

They are also expected to hire former Baltimore Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton for the same role on coach John Harbaugh's staff, a source confirmed.

Wilson, 43, who spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, has a connection to Harbaugh, serving under him as the Ravens' defensive backs coach in 2023.

Wilson interviewed for the Giants' defensive coordinator job after the 2023 season. He was considered a favorite but chose the Titans instead. He had the second-ranked defense in Tennessee in his first year, before guiding the 21st-ranked unit this past season.

Broncos assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver were also names of serious interest for the Giants' defensive coordinator position, according to multiple sources.

Wilson and Horton are the first coordinators hired by Harbaugh, who took the job last week after 18 seasons in Baltimore. The Giants have interest in Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, but he's still in the running for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job. Monken was Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in Baltimore for the past three seasons.

Harbaugh and New York were originally denied a request to interview Horton, but they were intent on waiting it out. Baltimore was in the midst of hiring a head coach and chose Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter last week.