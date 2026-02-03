Falcons president Matt Ryan won't commit to Penix as starter

Mike Mayock joins Rich Eisen and offers his assessment of the situation Kevin Stefanski is in with the Falcons. (1:09)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons president of football Matt Ryan would not commit either way Tuesday to Michael Penix being the team's starting quarterback.

Penix is recovering from surgery to repair a torn left ACL, which he suffered last November. He is expected to be out anywhere from nine to 12 months.

At Tuesday's introductory news conference for new general manager Ian Cunningham, Ryan was asked if Penix will be the Falcons' starter when he returns and Ryan would not say either way.

"Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can't answer your question on that," Ryan said. "... I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster -- how it currently stands, where it's going in the future -- I think those are conversations that'll be a part of it.

"Quarterback's obviously very important, and we're excited about Mike and what he's doing with his rehab. I've been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael's been in there attacking that and he's in a good space right now, so we're excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster."

Ryan led the search committee that hired Cunningham last Thursday night and new head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 17. The Falcons, who have not made the playoffs nor had a winning record since 2017, fired then-head coach Raheem Morris and then-GM Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 season in 2025.

Penix, 25, completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards in nine games last season with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The team was 3-6 in his starts. Penix was drafted in 2024 with the No. 8 overall pick.

Kirk Cousins, who is likely to be released due to salary cap considerations, completed 61% of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. With Cousins as starter, the Falcons were 5-3.

Stefanski was complimentary of Penix last week at his introductory news conference.

"I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field," Stefanski said. "Obviously, was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros. So, I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better."