Source: Commanders agree with edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson

The Washington Commanders have agreed to sign K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, adding another edge rusher to their overhauled pass rush.

The deal is for $11 million with upside to $12 million with incentives, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Chaisson will enter his seventh NFL season in 2026 and is coming off a breakout year with the New England Patriots.

The former first-round draft selection will join a Washington defense that has also added pass rusher Odafe Oweh and linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency this week.

Chaisson, 26, signed a modest one-year contract in New England last offseason with a base value of $3 million and maximum value of $5 million. In 16 regular-season and four postseason games, he totaled 43 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel credited Chaisson's effort, speed and finish, along with his willingness to play on the punt-protection/coverage unit.

Chaisson was a first-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He combined for just five sacks over four seasons with the Jaguars before matching that total with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.