Source: Ex-Packers LT Rasheed Walker agrees to join Panthers

David Newton breaks down the moves that Panthers GM Dan Morgan has made thus far in free agency. (1:01)

Why Panthers GM has had a good start to free agency (1:01)

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The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal with free agent left tackle Rasheed Walker, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The one-year deal is worth a maximum of $10 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Walker, a former seventh-round pick, became a starter for the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2023 season after All-Pro David Bakhtiari went down with a knee injury and never gave up the job.

He made 48 straight starts until he was held out of last year's Week 18 game when the Packers rested several starters for the playoffs.

Last season, Walker, 26, had a pass block win rate of 93.8%, which was good for 11th among all offensive tackles. However, that number dropped to 89.7% in the playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. That ranked only 14th among the tackles who played on wild-card weekend.

He was charged with allowing seven sacks last season, according to ESPN Research.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.