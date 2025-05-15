Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers' 2024 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Panthers are back in prime time (Monday Night Football) after being left out in 2024. They're also in line, with the league's fifth-easiest schedule, to potentially be a contender in the weak NFC South if they can get off to a winning start for only the second time in the past six seasons.

They'll have the luxury of having the same head coach (Dave Canales), general manager (Dan Morgan) and quarterback (Bryce Young) for the first time since 2019. And they have a potential superstar receiver in first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, taken No. 8 overall.

Here's what's in store for the Panthers:

Panthers 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Sept. 28 at New England Patriots

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: Oct. 19 at New York Jets

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Green Bay Packers

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Falcons

Week 12: Nov. 24 at San Francisco 49ers (MNF)

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 14: Dec. 7 BYE

Week 15: Dec.14 at Saints*

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 18: Jan. 4 at Buccaneers*

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Panthers are tied for the fifth easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a 0.457 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 6.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

The Panthers finally are made for prime time again -- sort of. It's only one game, a Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and former Carolina star running back Christian McCaffrey. But after being the only team in the NFL without a prime-time game last season, and having only three over the previous six seasons, one seems like a lot. This game is a sign that things may be on the upswing for Young and an organization that's had seven straight losing seasons.

Circle this date

No waiting around: the season opener at Jacksonville. You have two quarterbacks taken with the No. 1 pick of the draft, Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and Young in 2023. You have the Etienne brothers -- Panthers' rookie Travis Etienne and Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. -- at running back. It's also the debut of two top-10 picks, receiver-running back Travis Hunter, whom the Jags traded up No. 2 to draft, and Carolina's McMillan. Then there are the two teams trying to bounce back from bad seasons, Jacksonville at 4-13 and Carolina at 5-12.

Key stretch

It would be easy to say the first four games with three on the road and Carolina's string of poor starts. But let's go Weeks 5-9 with the Dolphins, Cowboys, Jets and Bills, followed by a road game at Green Bay. The only potential breather is the Jets. Get through those with a 3-2 record and it could set them on a path to be a factor late in the season with three of the last four games against NFC South opponents.

Bold prediction

The Panthers will defeat Tampa Bay in Weeks 16 and 18 to win the NFC South with an 8-9 record. OK, so the string of losing seasons would not end at seven. But eight wins would be one more than any season since 2017 and look great compared to Carolina's 5.1 average the past seven years.

What does the schedule mean for Bryce Young's success?

The fifth-easiest schedule gives Young and a team that was a cumulative 2-18 to start the past three seasons a chance. A strong start against the Jags and Lawrence will be important. It may also help erase memories of Young's statistically horrific 0-2 start last season that led to his benching and his 0-3 start to his rookie season.