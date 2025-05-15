Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' 2025 schedule was released Wednesday along with the rest of the NFL slate.

And Broncos coach Sean Payton got what he wanted -- forays into prime time, holidays and international play that come with more on-field success. Last season -- Payton's second in Denver -- the Broncos ended an eight-year playoff drought, but they did it mostly off the prime-time radar.

Not so this time around, as the Broncos will play their first-ever game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and third regular-season game in London. They also have a Christmas Day matchup at the Chiefs and four other prime-time games.

Here's what's in store for the Broncos:

Broncos 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. New York Jets (in London)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. New York Giants

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Houston Texans

Week 10: Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Washington Commanders (SNF)

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17: Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers*

*Date for Week 18 to be determined

Strength of schedule: .505 (15th hardest)

Over/Under: 9.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

Payton got exactly what he wanted -- more high-profile games with playoff expectations and ramifications. Since he was hired in 2023, Payton has been vocal about wanting the Broncos to play with expectations, pressure, big aspirations and wants everyone in the organization to embrace those situations. The Broncos got that via five prime-time appearances and an international game.

Circle this date: Dec. 25 at Chiefs

If things go the way Payton and the Broncos hope, Christmas in Kansas City won't be just another short-week holiday affair. Payton and Broncos owner Greg Penner were very clear after last season that they felt the Broncos showed they could push the Chiefs and have a chance to end Kansas City's lockdown on the AFC West. If both teams do their part, the holiday showdown could bring a lot of presents to the winner, like a potential division title and a high seed in what should be a rugged AFC playoff race.

Key stretch

Weeks 1-6. The Broncos will be tested out of the gate. They open the season at home against Tennessee, but four of their first six games will be away from Denver, including their Week 6 game against the Jets in London. The Broncos also will not have a bye after their London trip, so must recover quickly for home games in Weeks 7-9.

Bold prediction

The Broncos defense will force at least three turnovers in the season opener. Tennessee is expected to start rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, and his first regular-season start will be a rocky one. He'll debut against a Denver defense which sports the league's reigning defensive player of the year in Pat Surtain II, led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and made additions in free agency and early in the draft.

How big of a test will this slate be on the Broncos' defense?

The fact they spent the bulk of their free agency money on defense, which included adding safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and drafted cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round will come in handy. The Broncos' defense will face a Pro Bowl roster of opposing quarterbacks -- Patrick Mahomes (twice), Justin Herbert (twice), Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.