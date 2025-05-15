Open Extended Reactions

McLEAN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Commanders play five prime-time games and finish the season with four consecutive NFC East contests, which will help decide their playoff fate. The nation will see a rematch of the Commanders' Hail Mary win over Chicago in 2024 -- a game that also pits the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2024 draft. The Commanders will play three games vs. the other 2024 first-round passers, including Atlanta and Denver.

Washington's revamped offensive line -- with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr., likely at right tackle, will get tested immediately, facing a Giants' front that just added edge rusher Abdul Carter, the third pick of the draft. And one fun game to circle for new receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.: Week 9 vs. Seattle. He has 766 yards receiving vs. the Seahawks in his career -- 111 more than he's had against any other team.

Here's what's in store for the Commanders:

Commanders 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. New York Giants

Week 2: Sept. 11 at Green Bay Packers (TNF)

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Chicago Bears (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Miami Dolphins (Madrid)

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Denver Broncos (SNF)

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Giants

Week 16: Dec. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: Dec. 25 vs. Cowboys

Week 18: TBD at Eagles*

*Date for Week 18 to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Commanders have the eighth-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a 0.55 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 9.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

Call it the schedule Jayden Daniels built. His popularity is one big reason why Washington will play five prime-time games and 10 games in what's considered a national window. The Commanders have seven national games in a row from Weeks 6-13, interrupted only by their bye -- with three night games in four weeks. It ties the record for the most prime-time games in franchise history -- they had five in 2013 and '17.

Circle this date

Dec. 20. The Commanders will face Philadelphia for the first time since losing the NFC Championship Game, 55-23. Numerous players were upset not just in losing the game but in the lopsided score. They clearly felt they could beat the Eagles. Washington spent the offseason trying to do what the Eagles have done for years -- build strong lines on both sides of the ball. Their first meeting is so late in the season that the teams will be well-established. Has Washington closed the gap at all? This game will help answer that question.

Key stretch

The last month of the season. Washington finishes the regular season with four consecutive NFC East games -- two vs. the Eagles in three weeks in addition playing at the Giants and home vs. Dallas. If the Commanders need to make up ground, they can do it here. And then you can stretch it out another week because their finish begins with a road game at Minnesota. That means they'll play three games vs. teams that made the postseason in 2024 -- two of which are against the Super Bowl champion. Heck, the Commanders play Denver, another playoff team, the week before Minnesota.

Bold prediction

Washington will win three of its last four games to clinch a playoff spot. It will mark the first time since the 1991-92 seasons that the organization has made the playoffs in consecutive years. The Commanders will beat the Giants and Cowboys and split with the Eagles to follow up a 12-win first season under coach Dan Quinn. These wins will help Washington win double digit games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1989-91.

How will the Commanders handle more prime-time games and national attention?

It's quite a jump for the franchise. Washington did go 2-1 in prime-time regular-season games last season -- and 2-0 in the postseason. The Commanders were a fresh team down the stretch last season and that helped them win seven consecutive games before losing to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. But this schedule -- the night games combined with the 10th-most miles traveled -- will test their endurance.