Connor Bedard reflects on his winning NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks. (1:09)

A new era in Chicago Blackhawks hockey began the moment they won the 2023 NHL draft lottery and, with it, the chance to draft Connor Bedard.

Draft him the club did, and his professional career has gotten off to a fast start, with his first goal in Game 2, and assists in the other two contests.

Bedard game-by-game

Note: Most recent games first.

The Canadiens edged the Blackhawks in a game of two teams we expect will be in the draft lottery again in 2024. Bedard picked up an assist on Tyler Johnson's second goal of the game:

play 0:35 Tyler Johnson scores goal for Blackhawks Tyler Johnson scores goal for Blackhawks

Bedard & Co. fell short in their second game of the season, but he did score the first regular-season goal of his career:

play 0:40 Connor Bedard scores his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks Connor Bedard is relentless in front of goal as he grabs his own rebounded shot and slots it in.

The stories leading into Bedard's first game focused on the matchup with his childhood idol (and fellow No. 1 draft pick) Sidney Crosby. Bedard's night included taking the game's first faceoff against Crosby, and he also had an assist on Ryan Donato's goal:

play 0:41 Connor Bedard records first NHL assist Connor Bedard finds Ryan Donato, who smashes home the rebound to pull the Blackhawks within one goal of the Penguins.

Upcoming Blackhawks games

Note: All games not broadcast by NHL Network, TNT or TBS are available on ESPN+.