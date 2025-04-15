Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has reached Magic Round, with all the teams, bar Manly, gathering in Brisbane for the now annual festival of footy.

The geniuses in charge of the draw have conjured up some massive clashes, starting with the tantalising Roosters-Dolphins clash on Friday, before the Warriors and Cowboys battle for a Top 4 position on Saturday, and then culminating on Sunday with the minor premiership tussle between the Storm and Raiders.

Some incredible games, and a real challenge for all tippers.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 2

Suncorp Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jesse Colquhoun 21. Hohepa Puru

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Bryce Cartwright 22. Jordan Samrani

Officials

Prediction: The Sharks struggled all game with the enthusiasm of the Tigers last week, before losing in golden point extra time. The Eels had the bye after a much-improved performance in thumping the Tigers on Easter Monday. The Tigers' form line suggests the Eels will be right in this one, problem is, form lines haven't meant a thing all season, so why would they start this week?

Tip: Sharks by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Eels $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)

Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Egan Butcher 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Chad Townsend 21. Dominic Young 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Mark Nicholls 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr 18. Kenny Bromwich 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Harrison Graham 22. Max Feagai

Officials

Prediction: Both of these teams would be very disappointed with their starts to the season. The Roosters showed some form in thumping the Dragons on Anzac Day while the Dolphins were all over the Raiders in the first half before capitulating. These two are so inconsistent, it really is a toss-of-the-coin decision. Maybe the Dolphins at home?

Tip: Dolphins by 4

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)