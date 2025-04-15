The 2025 NRL season has reached Magic Round, with all the teams, bar Manly, gathering in Brisbane for the now annual festival of footy.
The geniuses in charge of the draw have conjured up some massive clashes, starting with the tantalising Roosters-Dolphins clash on Friday, before the Warriors and Cowboys battle for a Top 4 position on Saturday, and then culminating on Sunday with the minor premiership tussle between the Storm and Raiders.
Some incredible games, and a real challenge for all tippers.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, May 2
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Parramatta Eels
Suncorp Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Billy Burns 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Jesse Colquhoun 21. Hohepa Puru
- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Bryce Cartwright 22. Jordan Samrani
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sharks struggled all game with the enthusiasm of the Tigers last week, before losing in golden point extra time. The Eels had the bye after a much-improved performance in thumping the Tigers on Easter Monday. The Tigers' form line suggests the Eels will be right in this one, problem is, form lines haven't meant a thing all season, so why would they start this week?
Tip: Sharks by 10
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Eels $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)
Sydney Roosters vs. Dolphins
Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Egan Butcher 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Chad Townsend 21. Dominic Young 22. Makahesi Makatoa
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Mark Nicholls 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr 18. Kenny Bromwich 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Harrison Graham 22. Max Feagai
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Both of these teams would be very disappointed with their starts to the season. The Roosters showed some form in thumping the Dragons on Anzac Day while the Dolphins were all over the Raiders in the first half before capitulating. These two are so inconsistent, it really is a toss-of-the-coin decision. Maybe the Dolphins at home?
Tip: Dolphins by 4
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)
Saturday, May 3
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Newcastle Knights
Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 3. Euan Aitken 4. Campbell Graham 5. Isaiah Tass 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jayden Sullivan 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Jai Arrow 14. Liam Le Blanc 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Davvy Moale 17. Fletcher Myers 18. Thomas Fletcher 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Joshua Schuster 21. Salesi Ataata 22. Nazareth Taua
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Adam Elliott 17. Brodie Jones 18. Thomas Cant 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Tyrone Thompson
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Another two teams that have started their seasons awfully and will be desperate to turn things around. The Rabbitohs competed with the Storm last week without ever looking like winning the game. The Knights continued with their struggles, going down to the Warriors in New Zealand. The Bunnies lose Latrell Mitchell to suspension for this one, which means Jye Gray, their best player this season, returns to fullback.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 6
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.73 (-1.5 $1.85) Knights $2.10 (+1.5 $1.95)
New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Rocco Berry 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Adam Pompey 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Marata Niukore 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Leka Halasima 13. Erin Clark 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Bunty Afoa 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith 20. Samuel Healey 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Eddie Ieremia 23. Edward Kosi
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Karl Lawton 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Thomas Mikaele
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Warriors were too good for the Knights last week, while never really overworking the scoreboard attendant. The Cowboys struggled with the Titans early, before really stepping on the gas in the second half. This promises to be one of the best games of the weekend, with both teams keen to further their premiership aspirations.
Tip: Warriors by 4
PointsBet odds: Warriors $2 (+1.5 $1.85) Cowboys $1.80 (-1.5 $1.95)
Wests Tigers vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Suncorp Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Brent Naden 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Heath Mason 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Solomona Faataape 22. Tristan Hope
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Corey Allan 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lyhkan King-Togia 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Dylan Egan 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Jack de Belin 16. Emre Guler 17. Luciano Leilua 18. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 19. Nathan Lawson 20. Blake Lawrie 21. Lachlan Ilias 22. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers won a golden point thriller last week against the Sharks, while the Dragons endured an Anzac Day thumping at the hands of the Roosters. Consistency is not a word you associate with either of these teams, but they'll both be keen to break away from each other on the ladder. Another tough game to tip, maybe the extra rest might favour the Dragons as they attempt to bounce back?
Tip: Dragons by 8
PointsBet odds: Tigers $ 1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Dragons $2 (+1.5 $1.90)
Sunday, May 4
Gold Coast Titans vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Suncorp Stadium, 1:50pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Tom Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 14. Klese Haas 15. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 16. Arama Hau 17. Josiah Pahulu 18. Tony Francis 19. David Fifita 20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Allan Fitzgibbon
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Bailey Hayward 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Blake Taaffe 19. Lipoi Hopoi 20. Blake Wilson 21. Jake Turpin 22. Luke Smith 23. Drew Hutchison
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Titans were all over the Cowboys in the first half last week before failing to turn up in the second stanza, while the Bulldogs were blown away early by the Broncos in the Brisbane rain. The Bulldogs have already beaten the Titans this year, but will have to have their guard up to win this time, particularly with some key players suspended.
Tip: Bulldogs by 10
PointsBet odds: Titans $4 (+11.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.25 (-11.5 $1.85)
Penrith Panthers vs. Brisbane Broncos
Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Thomas Jenkins 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Liam Henry 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Trent Toelau 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Lindsay Smith 17. Mavrik Geyer 18. Daine Laurie 19. Luron Patea 20. Casey McLean 21. Billy Scott 22. Jack Cole
Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Deine Mariner 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Jaiyden Hunt 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Martin Taupau 20. Josiah Karapani 21. Jock Madden 22. Benjamin Te Kura
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Panthers were outplayed by the Sea Eagles in the first half last week, before mounting somewhat of a fightback after the break. They still lost and find themselves embarrassingly at the bottom of the NRL ladder. The Broncos came out firing against the Bulldogs, with Adam Reynolds showing everyone how to play perfect wet weather football. It is always dangerous to tip against the Panthers, but if you had all year, you'd be well ahead of most.
Tip: Broncos by 12
PointsBet odds: Panthers $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. Canberra Raiders
Suncorp Stadium, 6:25pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Keagan Russell-Smith 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies 14. Owen Pattie 15. Zac Hosking 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota 18. Simi Sasagi 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Storm bounced back to beat the Rabbitohs on Anzac Day without ever really pulling away from them on the scoreboard. The Raiders were really struggling in the first half against the Dolphins before absolutely annihilating them after the break. This is a real opportunity for the Raiders to confirm that they are genuine premiership threats this season.
Tip: Storm by 8
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Raiders $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)
BYE: Sea Eagles
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.