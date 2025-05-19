Open Extended Reactions

Prop Payne Hass has been cleared to join the NSW Blues in camp ahead of State of Origin I on May 28th in Brisbane. The Broncos star pulled up tender in the quadriceps after the loss to the Dragons on Sunday, and it was feared he might have to miss the Origin opener.

Scans Monday revealed a minor quadriceps strain. His training load will be monitored, but he is almost certain to be fit to play next Wednesday.

Haas is expected to be the heart of the Blues' forward pack as they look to collect back-to-back series wins over Queensland. The Maroons have been rocked by injury concerns of their own, leading to the debut of Roosters rookie Robert Toia in the centres.