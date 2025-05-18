State of Origin New South Wales Blues Team for Game 1

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 State of Origin series has arrived with the naming of the squads for Game 1. We take a look at the New South Wales team that will run out onto Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday May 28 for the 8:05pm kick-off.

Mate against mate, state against state, here we go again!

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

Edwards made his debut last year and was part of the winning Blues team. He has had a mixed start to the 2025 season with injury, but has been back to his best form lately. His sharpness when chiming into the backline and ability set up outside backs makes him invaluable.

ORIGIN STARTS: 2

Winger: Brian To'o

To'o has also missed a large chunk of the season thanks to a hamstring injury, but has looked good since his return to an improving Panthers. One of the league's best finishers, his strength on kick returns makes him key to getting the Blues on the front foot early.

ORIGIN STARTS: 12

Centre: Stephen Crichton

Crichton has established himself as one of the best centres in the game and is currently a key reason that the Bulldogs sit atop the NRL ladder. His footwork and power make him a constant danger with the ball, yet he is most often praised for his brick wall defence.

ORIGIN STARTS: 9

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Mitchell has proven repeatedly that at his peak, at any level, he is a dominant force and a match winner. Moved to the centre for the Blues, where many feel he is best positioned, he will no doubt still chime in across the field with his destructive running game.

ORIGIN STARTS: 8

Winger: Zac Lomax

Lomax made his Origin debut last year and was a key part of the victorious series. Although he prefers to play in the centres, he has all the attacking and defensive skills to excel on the wing. Returning from injury, he might be a bit short of a run.

ORIGIN STARTS: 3

Five-eighth: Mitchell Moses

Moses stepped into the shoes vacated by an injured Nathan Cleary last year and impressively led the Blues to a series victory. He missed the start of this season with injury, but has been in supreme form back at the helm of the Eels.

ORIGIN STARTS: 5

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Cleary has assumed the mantle of the best halfback in the game and will be keen to further his reputation on the Origin stage. The Panthers have struggled this season, but Cleary has been key to any good form they have shown. Will be key to the Blues retaining the shield.

ORIGIN STARTS: 14

Prop: Mitchell Barnett

Barnett made his debut for the Blues last season after impressing with his explosive running and tight defence in the middle for the Warriors. He has the task of providing a one-two punch with Haas early, when the trenches are at their most ferocious.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Hooker: Reece Robson

Robson retains the No. 9 jersey on the back of an impressive performance in last season's series victory. Robson is a solid, hard-nosed hooker who shores up the middle of the defensive line, while providing sharp service from dummy-half.

ORIGIN STARTS: 5

Prop: Payne Haas

Haas remains rugby league's premier front-row forward. The Blues ability to retain the shield will be built on the back of his effectiveness through the middle of the field. A powerful presence, opposition packs breathe a sigh of relief whenever he takes a break.

ORIGIN STARTS: 14

Second-row: Liam Martin

The Panthers may have had a rough start to the 2025 season, but Martin continues to stand out for his work ethic on both sides of the ball. He has never let the Blues down and will no doubt reignite his fractious relationship with Cameron Munster.

ORIGIN STARTS: 12

Second-row: Angus Crichton

Crichton continues to be one of the league's best back-rowers, his defence and running game crucial to the fortunes of the Roosters. His experience will provide the Blues with a steady head from the opening kick-off and he is capable of playing the full 80 minutes if required.

ORIGIN STARTS: 14

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Depite Penrith's struggles this season, Yeo remains one of the game's premier locks. His running and passing game revolutionised the role and he rarely misses in defence. His combination with Cleary and the other Panthers should provide the Blues with an edge.

ORIGIN STARTS: 14

Interchange: Connor Watson

Watson made his debut for the Blues in Game 2 of last year's series and has yet to taste defeat. His versatility makes him the perfect No. 14 for the Blues, capable of adding spark from dummy-half or slotting into the halves if needed.

ORIGIN STARTS: 2

Interchange: Spencer Leniu

The firebrand Roosters prop will bring plenty of grunt from the bench for the Blues. Potential discipline issues aside, he'll run through brick walls and tackle anything that moves in a maroon jersey. There is always something happening when he is on the field.

ORIGIN STARTS: 3

Interchange: Hudson Young

Young returns for another shot at State of Origin having had a less than stellar run previously. His selection was undeniable this time as he has been the form back-rower in the competition, scoring tries seemingly at will for the high-flying Raiders.

ORIGIN STARTS: 3

Interchange: Max King

King has been rewarded for his consistent form for the ladder-leading Bulldogs. An absolute workhorse, he has been carrying the Bulldogs middle for a couple of years now. His selection might come as a surprise, but he won't let the Blues down.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Reserve: Campbell Graham

Graham has recently returned to the Rabbitohs line-up, and has managed to show his class in limited opportunities. He has been close to Blues selection a number of times and has played two Tests for Australia. Reliable in defence, he also has plenty of pace and a high football IQ.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Reserve: Stefano Utoikamanu

Utoikamanu looks like a completely different player after his move to the Storm this season. Trimmed down and playing a precise role, in the Storm way, he is still full of running, an absolute handful to tackle, but now a whole lot quicker and agile as well.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Reserve: Haumole Olakau'atu

Olakau'atu has continued to be a wrecking ball for the Sea Eagles whether on the edge or up the middle. He is a nightmare for both defenders and anyone silly enough to run the ball near him. He and Utoikamanu have been named with some concerns over Haas.

ORIGIN STARTS: 2