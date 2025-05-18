Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 State of Origin series has arrived and both states have named their squads for Game 1. We take a look at Queensland team that will run out onto Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday May 28 for the 8:05pm kick-off.

Mate against mate, state against state, here we go again!

QUEENSLAND

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga

After a slow start to the season, Ponga has shown glimpses of his best lately. Ponga finds himself at fullback thanks in part to an injury to Reece Walsh, the versatility of the Hammer, and his well-documented ability to grow an extra leg when in a Maroons jersey.

ORIGIN STARTS: 8

Winger: Xavier Coates

Inarguably the most acrobatic finisher in the game, Coates can score tries where many others would end up in the grand stand. Runs hard from start to finish, is a nightmare to tackle and is also a genius under the high ball, as displayed once more against the Sharks.

ORIGIN STARTS: 10

Centre: Robert Toia

Twenty-year-old Toia only made his first grade debut with the Roosters this season. But as the truism goes, if you are good enough, you are old enough and through the cruel twist of fate to a couple of the more experienced backs, Toia has his chance to shine.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Centre: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The Hammer never fails to impress, no matter what position he is playing. One of rugby league's most electric runners of the ball, opposition defences are always on the alert whenever he's about. If Queensland win, you can usually put him down for at least one try.

ORIGIN STARTS: 7

Winger: Valentine Holmes

Veteran Holmes has had a mixed season for the Dragons, particularly with his goal kicking. He always lifts for the Maroons and at his best is capable of creating plenty of opportunities out wide. Expect plenty from him in what could be his final series.

ORIGIN STARTS: 19

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Munster's form for the Storm might not be at its peak, but he still would have been one of the first picked for the Maroons. Munster is a master of finding the big moments that win Origin games, he is unpredictable and always dangerous.

ORIGIN STARTS: 18

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

DCE will once again lead the Maroons. His fabled career might be winding down, but his ability to control a game and contribute to any victory has not waned. His masterly kicking game will be key to any Maroons success, as will his ability to rally the troops.

ORIGIN STARTS: 25

Prop: Moeaki Fotuaika

Fotuaika has been among the Titans best each week in an absolute rollercoaster of a year so far. Physicality and aggression are the keys to his game and he find himself in the starting line-up for the typically fiery opening exchanges.

ORIGIN STARTS: 9

Hooker: Harry Grant

The world's premier dummy-half, Grant returned from injury against the Sharks, saw limited game time, and so could still be short of a gallop. His masterly play around the ruck is key to gaining momentum for the Maroons, and even at 80% fit he is better than most.

ORIGIN STARTS: 11

Prop: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Fa'asuamaleaui returned from ACL surgery this season and gradually worked his way back to being a powerhouse for the Titans. Always difficult to stop, he is someone you don't want to run into either. He also has a dangerous offload when well wrapped up.

ORIGIN STARTS: 11

Second-row: Reuben Cotter

If you wanted to explain what it means to be a Queensland Origin player, you would point towards Cotter. Always there when his team needs him and punching way above his weight division, he is the hard running, hard hitting heart of the pack.

ORIGIN STARTS: 7

Second-row: Jeremiah Nanai

Nanai provides x-factor to the Queensland pack, capable of both great things and costly lapses in discipline. He hits holes as well as any backrower in the world, offloads and pops up everywhere. Also has a knack of scoring vital tries.

ORIGIN STARTS: 7

Lock: Patrick Carrigan

Carrigan has been one of the best players in an inconsistent Broncos side and would have been one of the first picked for this team. His leadership in the trenches is invaluable, as he sets such a high standard for the others to follow.

ORIGIN STARTS: 9

Interchange: Tom Dearden

Queensland's Mr Fixit, Dearden can cover a number of positions, but will most likely be needed to give Grant a breather at dummy-half. His injection into the game will ring alarm bells for the Blues as he often tends to create something out of nothing.

ORIGIN STARTS: 4

Interchange: Lindsay Collins

Veteran prop Collins knows his way around the Maroons team and always gives his all in typical Queensland fashion. A mixed start to the season with the inconsistent Roosters has not hampered his selection, as Billy Slater knows he can rely on him in the heat of battle.

ORIGIN STARTS: 12

Interchange: Beau Fermor

Fermor is as tough as they come, is a tackling machine and an equally damaging runner of the ball. He deserves to make his debut for Queensland after an impressive start to the season for the Titans including scoring a double in a losing effort against the Bulldogs.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Interchange: Trent Loiero

Loiero has grown into one of the Storm's best forwards in a relatively short time. Fast and willing to work the edges with some silky ball skills, he provides an extra layer of creativity for the Maroons. Solid in defence he should fit right into Origin.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Reserve: Kurt Mann

Mann has been one of the stars of the Bulldogs rise to the top of the ladder this season. Tough, wiry and very versatile, Mann can play just about anywhere on the field. He is another that can ring alarm bells in the opposition defence.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Reserve: Jesse Arthars

Arthars has been part of an exciting Broncos backline for a couple of season now. Gifted with plenty of pace and the ability to finish off a backline movement, Arthars will be in camp waiting on the fitness of a few of the selected backs.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Reserve: Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Finefeuiaki has been selected in the extended squad with an eye to the future. The hard running second-rower has been on the improve with the Dolphins in what has been a mixed start to the season.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT