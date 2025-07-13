New halves pairing helps Warriors tame Tigers

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors' new halves pairing of Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita have starred to lead their team to a 34-14 victory over Wests Tigers.

The Warriors have locked down their top-four NRL ladder position by taming the Wests Tigers with a dominant 34-14 win over Benji Marshall's men.

The Aucklanders ended a two-game losing streak and some poor form at Go Media Stadium, with new halfback Tanah Boyd stepping up in his club debut, while his partner Chanel Harris-Tavita bagged a double on Sunday.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak celebrates a try for the Warriors. Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Boyd joined the Warriors after six seasons with Gold Coast, but has had to bide his time in the NSW Cup.

Having led that side to 11 straight wins to sit atop the ladder, Warriors coach Andrew Webster had no hesitation in calling on the 24-year-old when Luke Metcalf's season was ended by a knee injury.

It proved a smart call to opt for Boyd over Te Maire Martin, who came off the bench late in the first half on Sunday when centre Rocco Berry exited with a shoulder issue.

Coming off an upset win over Sydney Roosters, the Tigers got off to a bright start, with Jeral Skelton scooting across the line in the second minute.

Backing up from Origin, Jarome Luai found Adam Douehi, who fired the ball on to Skelton with a quick catch-and-pass.

The home side then hit the lead with back-to-back tries, scored by Berry and Harris-Tavita.

Douehi, starting in the centres, closed the gap to 12-8 when he crashed through three defenders.

But the Warriors had the final say of the half when winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, in his return from an ankle injury, planted the ball down in the corner in the 33rd minute for an eight-point lead.

That was extended when Boyd combined with Harris-Tavita, who tapped the ball on to Roger Tuiavsa-Sheck.

Douehi, who was the Tigers' best, again powered over the line for his second try of the match, but when Harris-Tavita matched that feat in the 72nd minute the home team had victory wrapped up.

Second-row sensation Leka Halasima, standing out on the wing, then showed his brute strength to ice the win, with Boyd converting from the sideline.