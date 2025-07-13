Walsh magic sinks Titans as Broncos win five in a row

Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh came up with the big plays to sink Gold Coast and heap further pressure on Titans coach Des Hasler.

Brisbane won their fifth game in a row 26-14 at Robina on Sunday to stay fifth in the NRL standings and keep alive their top-four hopes.

The last-placed Titans had chances to win, but failed to ice the key moments.

It was a far from convincing display by the Broncos, who were error-riddled in the first half. Luckily for them their opponents were no better.

Editor's Picks Unacceptable capitulation: Who should wear the blame for Blues' Origin flop? Darren Arthur

Walsh scored a try and set one up when the match was on the line, while centre Kotoni Staggs was a powerhouse and the best player on the field.

The scores were locked at 2-2 until the Broncos scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half to take a 14-2 halftime lead.

The Broncos finally went over in the 34th minute, and it was rookie 26-year-old prop Ben Talty who scored his first NRL try in just his second match.

Staggs swooped on a loose pass minutes later when it appeared the Titans would score, and back-rower Jack Gosiewski scored at the other end after a Walsh pass.

Walsh started and finished a long-range try after the break and topped it off with a back-flip somersault to boot to give his side a 20-2 lead.

Two tries to Titans centre Jojo Fifita inside nine minutes lit up the 24, 553 fans. An AJ Brimson grubber and a superb interchange between half Jayden Campbell and forward Chris Randall set up the four-pointers.

The Titans went close to levelling before Broncos hooker Billy Walters scored at the other end.

Broncos second-rower Brendan Piakura knocked-on early while attempting to score after an Adam Reynolds kick and was concussed in the process. He failed his HIA and did not return.

Speculation has been intense that Hasler is a dead man walking with his future prospects with the club, despite being contracted until the end of 2026.

His side played with commitment on Sunday, but also a lack of attention to detail.

Titans centre Brian Kelly had a shocker, with five errors costing his side dearly.