The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as teams battle it out for a place in the finals it is not going to get any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Wests Tigers vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, CommBank Stadium, Sunday August 3, 2pm (AEST)

Last week I labelled the Broncos and Warriors "sure things", as they only had to deal with the lowly Eels and Titans. It just goes to show how wrong you can be during one of the closest competitions in memory. Let me try again this week.

After labelling the Bulldogs possible upset victims over the past couple of weeks, I saw enough from them against the Sea Eagles to be reasonably confident they will beat the Tigers. The Tigers put up a good effort in the first half against the Panthers, but could not crack the Panthers' defence all game. There is only one team in the competition with a better defensive record than the Panthers and that is the Bulldogs.

Not only will the Tigers struggle to crack the blue-and-white wall, the Bulldogs showed against Manly that their halves combination is really starting to fall into place. There is still a bit of clunkiness in their attack, but it is improving with every hit out.

Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Galvin faces the team he ran out on for the very first time. The Tigers are sure to give him a torrid test, but he has the class, even at only 20 years of age, to handle everything they throw at him, before tearing them apart.

Round 22 sure thing: Bulldogs

Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs celebrates with teammates Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters, 4 Pines Park, Saturday August 2, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Sea Eagles, fresh from their impressive victory over the Storm, took on the Bulldogs at Allianz Stadium last week. After a competitive first half, Manly were completely overrun by the Bulldogs in a performance that fit right in with their 2025 tendency to run hot and cold.

The Roosters really should have beaten the Storm last week, they had their chances and led late in the game, but just couldn't shut down the dummy-half work of Harry Grant. They, like Manly, are hovering around eighth place on the ladder and really can't afford to lose too many more in the run home.

It is nearly impossible to know which two teams will show up for this one, inconsistency has been the hallmark of both teams in 2025. Having tossed up the coin, it appears that the home ground advantage has helped it land Sea Eagles side up. But really, how can you be sure of anything when these two teams are involved.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sea Eagles

The roughie

Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm, CommBank Stadium, Thursday July 31, 7:50pm (AEST)

The Eels shocked the NRL world last week when they upset the Broncos. With Mitchell Moses back at the helm they look like a much better team. Can they continue their giant-killing ways this week against the Storm?

Melbourne struggled last week against the Roosters and lost star halfback Jahrome Hughes in the process. Harry Grant was the only member of their "super spine" playing at that point, but he was good enough to carry his team to victory. How will they go with Tyran Wishart at halfback?

The Storm should win this game, but if you are looking for an upset, the Eels could well do it again.

Round 22 roughie: Eels

