Andrew Abdo says the sixth incident involving a Penrith trainer in five seasons forced the NRL into strong action after the Panthers received a whopping $50,000 fine and five-game ban for Corey Bocking.

But the NRL's chief executive won't commit to rule changes to deter trainers from running in front of goal-kickers as Bocking controversially did against Gold Coast.

Penrith have insisted Bocking made an "honest mistake" running through Jayden Campbell's line of sight as he prepared to kick a conversion that would've given the Titans a late four-point lead on Saturday.

Campbell subsequently missed the crucial sideline shot, with the four-time reigning premiers Panthers going on to win the game in extra time.

Titans hooker Sam Verrills called the situation "frustrating" on Tuesday.

"I don't know what sort of trainer runs in front of a kicker," he said.

"He's come out and said he didn't mean it but it looked pretty obvious.

"I know for a fact our trainers wouldn't run in front of the goalkicker 10 metres out. At the end of the day, the game's done, we can't do too much about it. (But) it was frustrating."

On Monday, the NRL banned Bocking until the finals series and slapped Penrith with their single biggest up-front fine since COVID-19 biosecurity breaches.

"(Penrith) have an opportunity to respond to the breach notice but it's important to note there have been six separate incidents involving Penrith Panthers trainers since 2021," Abdo said at the launch of the NRL's Indigenous Round.

"So whilst we treat every incident on its own merits, taking into account the fact there have been several indiscretions by trainers from that club, it was important for us to take the action that we've taken."

Penrith went on to defeat the Titans thanks to a try in golden-point extra time Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Among the six indiscretions, the Panthers received a $25,000 fine for incorrectly requesting a stoppage to the evenly poised 2021 semi-final against Parramatta.

Earlier this season, the club was fined $10,000 after trainer Shane Elford squirted water on the ball during a clash with North Queensland.

A confrontation between Bocking and a referee, and a clash between trainer Pete Green and South Sydney players, are also thought to stand out amongst the indiscretions.

The Panthers maintained against the Titans, Bocking had been running to the bench to communicate a change in substitutions when he accidentally distracted Campbell.

Abdo said the reasons for the latest blunder were irrelevant.

"The breach of the rules is not a consideration of whether someone is doing something intentionally or not and we're not questioning the integrity of the club," he said.

"This is a simple rule and that rule has been broken, whether it was by accident or not, it's a breach."

The hefty fine and ban matter little for the Titans, who are in a fight to avoid the wooden spoon and received no recompense for Bocking's gaffe.

Verrills suggested moving the conversion attempt closer to the goalposts would be a way to compensate a team affected by future instances.

"If you could kick it in front of the posts, that would be nice," he said.

The NRL will review its rule book at the end of the season but there are currently no plans to make any changes in response to the incident.

"At this particular point in time, there's no particular view or comment on changing anything," said Abdo.

"Luckily this is a very unusual circumstance, one which we don't often see and one which we hope not to see again."