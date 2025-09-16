Open Extended Reactions

And now there are six teams left in the 2025 NRL premiership race, after the Roosters and Warriors were knocked out last week. We start with a high-paced clash between the Sharks and Raiders and finish on Sunday with the battered Bulldogs facing the Panthers in front of an enormous home crowd.

Good luck with your tips.

Saturday, September 20

GIO Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Matt Nicholson 19. Danny Levi 20. Trey Mooney 21. Ethan Sanders 22. Chevy Stewart

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Briton Nikora 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Thomas Hazelton 22. Hohepa Puru

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Raiders were involved in a torrid battle with the Broncos last week. Despite having a comfortable lead late in the game, the Raiders allowed the Broncos, guided by Reece Walsh, to charge home to level the scores after fulltime. Golden point extra time was not enough to separate the two teams and the game went into extra extra time. The Raiders celebrated victory twice during the game, only to be cruelled by bunker decisions. They must be physically exhausted and emotionally spent. Ricky Stuart will have his hands full lifting them up off the canvas to face the impressive Sharks.

The Sharks were mobile and brutal with and without the ball as they bustled the Roosters into making too many mistakes. They are on a real roll at the moment and playing with plenty of confidence. Halves Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes really compliment each other well and their outside backs take a lot of stopping off the back of their always rumbling forward pack. This will be the ultimate test of their ability to beat a top side.

The Raiders really have been the best team all year, and Ricky Stuart's men can bounce back from the disappointment of their loss to the Broncos, they should still win this.

Tip: Raiders by 8

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Sharks $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Sunday, September 21

Accor Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Matt Burton 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Josh Curran 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Blake Wilson 20. Jake Turpin 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Marcelo Montoya 23. Stephen Crichton

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Thomas Jenkins 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Mitch Kenny

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Bulldogs started last week's finals with a clash against the Storm in Melbourne. While competing really well throughout, there was the feeling that the Storm always had the game under control. A key injury to Stephen Crichton saw the Bulldogs shuffle their backs again and while Matt Burton played really well in the centres and Toby Sexton had his moments at halfback, the disjointed attack that has been their biggest issue in recent years was rendered even more ineffective. Their small forwards struggle to gain any momentum and the attack subsequently looks flat and unthreatening.

The Panthers, meanwhile, continue to build nicely towards re-occupying their happy place, the premiership-winning podium on grand final day. They systematically dismantled the Warriors last week in front of a hostile crowd and they will be ready to repeat the dose against the Bulldogs, under similar circumstances. The Bulldogs should have been one of the teams most likely to end the Panthers' reign this year, but key injuries coupled with a complete lack of cohesion caused by disruption and ongoing selection mysteries make them almost unbackable in this one.

Tip: Panthers by 14

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $3.40 (+9.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90)

Toby Sexton of the Bulldogs kicks the ball against the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.