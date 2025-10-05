Open Extended Reactions

Reece Walsh has written his name into Brisbane folklore by claiming the Clive Churchill Medal for his brilliant individual performance in the NRL grand final defeat of Melbourne.

The superstar fullback was involved in everything the Broncos did well in their 26-22 triumph, capping a stellar finals series on the biggest stage of all.

He stood up admirably when injury struck Adam Reynolds (hamstring) and Ben Hunt (concussion) and helped ignite the comeback from 10 points down that ultimately sealed victory.

Walsh joins an elite club of Broncos players to win the Clive Churchill Medal as the best player on grand final day.

Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer, Gorden Tallis and Shaun Berrigan are the only previous Broncos to have won it, with Berrigan the most recent in 2006.

Reece Walsh of the Broncos scores a try Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"I'm a bit lost for words at the moment," Walsh said when accepting the award.

"I just want to thank the Melbourne Storm, (coach) Craig Bellamy and his team.

"(To the Broncos) I bloody appreciate youse. 'Madge' (coach Michael Maguire), the coaching staff, I love youse. If it wasn't for all those defensive sets on our line, I don't think we'd be here. I love youse all."

Walsh had Brisbane off to the perfect start by throwing the last pass for Deine Mariner to score the opening try before the Storm had even touched the ball.

After the Storm scored the following three tries, it was Walsh who gave the Broncos their next sniff, breaking five tackles on a run so fierce that the goalposts shook when he crashed through for a try.

In the second half, Walsh made a try-saving tackle on Storm prop Tui Kamikamica, who looked to have touched down from a Cam Munster kick but had his grasp on the ball shaken by Walsh.

Only moments later, the Broncos were downfield striking back through Gehamat Shibasaki.

When Brisbane needed a hero to help pull them back into the game, Walsh sent another pass to confirm Mariner's double on the right side and then went on the run that put them in position to recapture the lead.

He had the better of his opposite man too, pressuring Ryan Papenhuyzen into throwing a bad flick pass as he darted downfield in search of second-half points.

Walsh then made a brilliant individual tackle on Papenhuyzen in the final minutes as the fullback looked to tear away to victory.