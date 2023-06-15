Wallabies star Kurtley Beale said the "truth will come out" after he was committed to stand trial for an alleged sexual assault in Bondi late last year.

Beale was in court at Sydney's Downing Centre on Thursday when his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty to three charges of sexual assault on a 28-year-old women in the toilets of the Beach Road Hotel in Bondi on Dec. 17.

The charges include two counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, another count of inciting another to sexually touch without consent was withdrawn by prosecutors.

"Devastated to be here," Beale said as he departed court.

"The allegation has been falsely [made] against me and the truth will come out."

Beale had been preparing for the Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific campaign back in Sydney when he was arrested in Kingsford on Jan. 20.

The 95-Test veteran had returned home late in 2022 and rejoined NSW in a bid to reach a fourth Rugby World Cup, after two seasons with Racing 92 in France's Top 14 competition.

Beale was subsequently stood down by both the Waratahs and Rugby Australia following his arrest.

Beale's case will be mentioned in court again in July.

The 34-year-old had been a part of the Wallabies' January training camp on the Gold Coast under former coach Dave Rennie.

But with his case now headed to trial and the Waratahs' season officially over, it is now highly unlikely he will come under World Cup consideration under Eddie Jones. He remains stood down.

Beale had signed only a one-year deal with NSW and Rugby Australia for 2023.

Beale and wife Maddi welcomed their first son in 2022, the Wallabies utility telling ESPN they were "over the moon and you know he's just amazing, I can't really describe the feeling, but yeah, it's such a beautiful thing and it's great to be able to spend some time with him."