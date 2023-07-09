All Blacks' Cane apologises for pitch invader kick

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has taken to social media to apologise for kicking a pitch invader after New Zealand's 41-12 win over Argentina in the Rugby Test Championship.

"Tonight after the game someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him." Cane wrote on Instagram Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

The pitch invader could be seen running around the pitch with security chasing behind. As they ran around the All Blacks, Cane swung his leg out and kicked the pitch invader, who fell to the ground but got up quickly.

"I acknowledge this was not my role and it is out of character for me to act in such a way.

"I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself. I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right."