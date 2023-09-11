Rugby World Cup 2023 Week 2 preview, lineups, predictions

The countdown is over, the 2023 Rugby World Cup has finally arrived and we were treated to an absolute spectacle across the opening weekend.

The action continues from Thursday with hosts France taking on Uruguay, New Zealand looking to find their first win of the tournament, while Tonga and Samoa begin their World Cup campaigns taking on Ireland and Chile respectively. Read ahead for team lists and previews.

- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

Jump ahead to a particular game.

France vs. Uruguay

Italy vs. Namibia

Samoa vs. Chile

Wales vs. Portugal

Ireland vs. Tonga

South Africa vs. Romania

Australia vs. Fiji

England vs. Japan

Thursday, September 14

France vs. Uruguay, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille (9p.m. local / 5am AEST / 8pm GMT)

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere, Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu, Anthony Jelonch (captain), Sekou Macalou, Paul Boudehent, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Dorian Aldegheri, Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, François Cros, Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.

Uruguay:

Verdict:

Tip:

Friday, September 15

New Zealand vs. Namibia, Stadium de Toulouse (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)

New Zealand:

Namibia:

Verdict:

Tip:

Saturday, September 16

Samoa vs. Chile, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 2p.m. GMT)

Samoa:

Chile:

Verdict:

Tip:

Wales vs. Portugal, Stade de Nice, Nice (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45pm GMT)

Wales:

Portugal:

Verdict:

Tip:

Ireland vs. Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST/ 8p.m. GMT)

Ireland:

Tonga:

Verdict:

Tip:

POOL A PREVIEW | POOL B PREVIEW | POOL C PREVIEW | POOL D PREVIEW

Sunday, September 17

South Africa vs. Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 2p.m. UK)

South Africa:

Romania:

Verdict:

Tip:

Australia vs. Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. / 4:45p.m. UK)

Australia:

Fiji:

Verdict:

Tip:

England vs. Japan, Stade de Nice, Nice (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)

England:

Japan:

Verdict:

Tip: