The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Beauden Barrett will be available for the All Blacks in the middle of next year, after the veteran playmaker signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby through 2027.

Currently in preseason for the Japanese League 1 season, Barrett will return to New Zealand after his commitments with Toyota Verblitz conclude and immediately be available for the All Blacks' July Test series and Rugby Championship campaigns.

Barrett will also return to the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific in 2025, ending speculation that he could rejoin the Hurricanes and once again play alongside younger brother Jordie.

Barrett's retention is a huge coup for new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who will be without star No. 10 Richie Mo'unga after the Crusaders pivot signed a three-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

"It's a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted," Barrett said via a media release.

"I'm still really passionate about playing alongside my brothers Scott and Jordie for Coastal, Taranaki or the All Blacks so looking forward to adding value where I can on my return from Japan.

"I am also grateful for the continued support from Taranaki, the Blues and New Zealand Rugby."

Beauden Barrett will rejoin New Zealand Rugby after this year's Japan League 1 season having signed a new deal through to the end of 2027 Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

123-Test star Barrett played fullback for the All Blacks at this year's World Cup, where the All Blacks were beaten in a dramatic final 12-11 by the Springboks.

But he could well be set for a switch back to fly-half, where a positional battle with the dynamic Damian McKenzie may play out; it is expected that Crusaders star Will Jordan will come into the mix at fullback given his standout performances under Robertson at Super Rugby level.

Whatever the case, Barrett's new deal gives the opportunity to reach a fourth Rugby World Cup and potentially add to the Webb Ellis crown he won with the All Blacks in 2015.

"Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table," Robertson said.

"He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty."

New Zealand face England in two Tests in July, before a likely clash with Fiji. They then open their Rugby Championship campaign with two Tests away to the Springboks.