The worrying second-half trend the All Blacks must right in Cape Town

Punch and counterpunch. Drama and controversy. The All Blacks and Springboks delivered another compelling installment to their greatest hits compilation at Ellis Park. Yet in the intervening week, in the calm before the storm resumes under Table Mountain, the complexion of this rivalry threatens to tip out of kilter.

For the first time since 2009, back when the experimental law variations blighted the game, the Springboks have claimed three successive Test victories against the All Blacks.

In a modern rivalry that has seen these heavyweights trade blows and results, the All Blacks are under mounting pressure to strike back and restore a sense of parity.

The last time the All Blacks endured a worse stretch against the Boks came amid the second world war - from 1937-1949 when South Africa won six matches in succession.

Following their record defeat at Twickenham and last year's knife-edge World Cup final the All Blacks pushed the Boks to the brink at their spiritual home last weekend, only to collapse in the defining final quarter to blow a treasured victory on South African soil.

At a typically rousing Ellis Park the All Blacks weren't helped by poor officiating -- Bongi Mbonambi's try should have been ruled out for a clear knock on but the same can be said for Codie Taylor's opening strike that emerged from a lineout obstruction.

Excuses aside, Scott Robertson's All Blacks have now lost two of their last three Tests - the other defeat against Argentina in Wellington - to continue the theme of a decidedly shaky start to his elevation to the white-hot Test scene.

New Zealand's Will Jordan runs the ball during the Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks in Johannesburg, August 31, 2024 Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The All Blacks are far from reeling after their latest loss, believing adjustments rather than a radical overhaul will right last week's wrongs. But if they don't amend their late malaise to deliver an immediate response, another setback will offer more proof the All Blacks no longer reside among the world's elite Test nations.

"When you feel a bit of hurt and pain you've still got to look at the things you did well," All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said.

"There were 60 odd minutes of influencing a Test exactly how we needed to. It's about looking at that and saying 'well done' but being honest about where we need to be better.

"There were a lot of positives if you look at our ability to find space; get around the South Africans and our defence was very strong in certain areas of the field. We influenced them around our lineout at times as well.

"Four tries in South Africa, essentially we had them on the ropes and we didn't finish it."

All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara passes the ball during the Rugby Championship Test with the Springboks in Johannesburg, August 31, 2024 PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, the All Blacks attack in the wake of Leon MacDonald's shock departure was slick to create two Caleb Clarke tries. Physically, defensively, the All Blacks went toe-to-toe with the world champions. Their most telling failing, though, was shutting up shop and attempting to protect their 10-point lead.

For all the focus on the comparative impact from the respective benches, the All Blacks' conservatism, and their wayward kicking, in the final quarter were the definitive reasons the Boks surged back and ultimately claimed the contest.

The All Blacks kicked 28 times against the Springboks - only retrieving two of those. In the final quarter they went away from creating space, from attacking, to repeatedly hoofing the ball to the Boks to significantly enhance the bomb squad's impact.

Addressing their lack of impact from the bench is not straightforward, nor a one-off issue, for the All Blacks, either. In their last three Tests the All Blacks failed to score beyond the 52nd minute which further highlights this glaring area of concern.

There are many strands to unpack here - from the erosion of depth since the unrivalled heights of the 2015 World Cup success to the inexperience and lack of trust in many of the reserves to finish the job.