Italy 24 France 73: Antoine Dupont praises team's response to England defeat

Take a look at the record breaking numbers from France's 73-24 win vs. Italy in the Six Nations. (0:48)

How Six Nations history was made in Italy vs. France (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

France star Antoine Dupont has praised his team's reaction to their dramatic defeat to England a fortnight ago after they thrashed Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and urged the need for focus ahead of their clash with Ireland on March 8.

After a record-breaking afternoon for France, focus quickly shifted to their next Six Nations meeting against Ireland with Dupont describing it as a potential tournament decider.

France will travel to Dublin take on the unbeaten Irish having taken a bonus point victory in Rome with a massive 73-24 victory over the Italians, the biggest score for France in the Six Nations.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

"When we looked at the fixtures when they came out, we suspected that the game against Ireland would be an crucial match of the competition," Dupont told a news conference after the runaway win.

"We had little doubt that Ireland would rack up the victories and the match will be super important. We could be in a better situation, but we are still in competition. We will have to play our best possible match."

France trail Ireland by three points in the table, having beaten Wales 43-0 in their opening game, and Italy on Sunday, but losing to England by a point two weeks ago.

"When there are poor performances like that, there are two ways to react," Dupont said of the Twickenham defeat.

Antoine Dupont was back to his imperious best against Italy. David Rogers/Getty Images

"Either you lower your head or you fight back. We got back to work, we focused on the intensity and the state of mind that we wanted to be in. We talked about it a lot during the week, especially about the start of game, which was good, even if we didn't score straight away. We were rigorous and it paid off."

Italy were first to score a try in Sunday's clash but France bounced back with vengeance to score 11 of their own, two of them from man-of-the-match Dupont.

"The whole team had a lot of fun, we played great rugby. We were solid on the fundamentals first, with a good state of mind," the skipper added.

"The difference today is that we caught the ball. We were unable to explain all those handling errors in England."

Sunday's clash saw 14 tries in total for a new Six Nations record. France's 11 tries easily beat their previous best of seven in a Six Nations clash.

play 1:13 Italy make history vs. France Relive three classic Six Nations games between Italy and France ahead of their clash in Rome this weekend.

- Who could replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach?

- Tom Hamilton on Gatland exit: This marks Wales Rugby nadir

- James Regan on France: 'Golden generation' need title more than ever

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list