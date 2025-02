Open Extended Reactions

Peter O'Mahony has played 112 times for Ireland. Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland veterans Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray have confirmed they will all retire from international rugby after this year's Six Nations.

While O'Mahony and Healy -- Ireland's most capped player -- will step away from club and country at the end of the club season, Murray will head overseas in the summer.